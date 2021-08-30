Guide to scorpio cancer and pisces water signs

Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Unsplash / @da_sikka_x

According to tradition, the Horoscope groups the 12 signs in water, air, earth and fire – the 4 elements that combine character, attitude and similar predispositions. Did you know that the water signs (Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio) occupy the role of the most intuitive, receptive and feminine of the whole Zodiac? That’s right: “wuxing” is the water that, according to Chinese tradition, symbolizes the yin of the Horoscope and that dances with the moon: this union with the most romantic of satellites not only gives rise to the tides, but defines the character of the water signs – the most linked to memory, intuition and emotionality. If the fire signs are the worthy representations of Mars and its fiery energy, the water signs are deep, insightful and subtle. Let’s find out the main ones together characteristics of the signs of water: Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio!

Cancer: rushing water (June 22 – July 22)

In addition to the 4 elements, the Zodiac is also divided into 3 modes: the signs can in fact also be mutable, fixed or cardinal. Cancer belongs to the last category: like Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and Libra, Cancer falls at the beginning of each season. What does this feature entail? Easy to say: often those of the sign of Cancer have an immediate and, at times, childish approach in relating to emotions. Cancer acts on impulse: it risks not reflecting, reacting in an impetuous way without asking why, demonstrating a soul that is difficult to settle and accommodate. On the other hand, however, you can rest assured about his good faith, honesty and huge heart: Cancer is generally always sincere and repudiates the lie. Furthermore, the fact that it is a sign ruled by the moon leads to a strong maternal instinct: people born under the sign of Cancer are protective of friends, caring lovers and mother-hens: always on the alert, they do not lose sight of you. As if to say: Cancer’s armor is hard, but its flesh is tender.

The best known characters of the sign of Cancer:



Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Tom Hanks, Elon Musk, Milo Ventimiglia, Lindsay Lohan, Selena Gomez,

Pisces: Deep Water (February 20 – March 20)

Pisces is a changing sign: able to easily adapt to the most diverse contexts, it is receptive to new ideas and a skilled listener. Ruled by Jupiter (the planet of evolution par excellence), Pisces are able to reach deep, both in the feelings and sensations they experience, and in their interpersonal relationships with other signs. The risk is that, in such deep waters, Pisces confuse their experience with that of others: an extremely empathetic sign, in short, capable of treating the joys and sufferings of others as their own. Tireless travelers, Pisces are also great dreamers and creatives!

The best known characters of the sign of Pisces:

Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber, Simone Biles, Jon Bon Jovi, Sharon Stone, Bruce Willis, Glenn Close.

Scorpio: the predatory water (October 23 – November 22)

If the sign of Scorpio is traditionally associated with Mars (with its manipulative and guerrilla ability and the subtle and lethal touch), in modern astrology it is ruled by Pluto, which gives it an original and wild, sexual and reckless side). Between 1983 and 1995 it was Pluto himself who ruled Scorpio – thus conferring on most of the Millennial generation the characteristics of its dark influence. Fixed sign, Scorpio is a deep passionate and emotional: he has an excellent memory, he is able to protect unspeakable secrets and conceives love as a whirlwind of sentiment. At the same time, never do a wrong to people born under the sign of Scorpio: remembering everything even in the smallest details, rest assured that they will make you pay bitterly.

The best known characters of the sign of Scorpio:

Katy Perry, Drake, Kendall Jenner, Julia Roberts, Bill Gates, Joaquin Phoenix, Willow Smith, Emma Stone.

