guide to the basics of the official game shared by FromSoftware – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring is one of the most talked about games of the moment, both thanks to the presentation that has recently taken place, and thanks to the fact that we will soon be able to try (if we’re lucky) the closed beta, which will take place this weekend. Pending the latter, a sort of guide for new players the basics of the game. You can see the pictures below.

The images explain what the fundamental components of Elden Ring are. For example, it is explained stealth: “Crouch to make it harder for enemies to see you. It is especially effective in tall grass. Attacking an enemy who hasn’t noticed you will cause more damage than normal.”

We then talk about the “Grace’s Guidance“:” Grace exists to guide the Lightless and guide them towards the right passage. Even now, some sites of grace retain their power. Their golden rays will guide you along the way. “In other words, it is the way of Elden Ring to prevent the player from getting completely lost in the open world and not knowing which is the most logical direction to follow. Obviously it will not be forbidden to go. ignore the suggestion and go your own way.

Then, we talk about the new mechanics of the broken posture, or “balance” if you prefer an alternative term. “Some attacks can break the enemy’s posture, giving you the ability to perform a critical attack. Charged attacks and jump attacks make it particularly easy to break the enemy’s posture.”

There is also talk of statues of Marika: “If you die, you will be reborn at the last site of grace you rested at. At the same time, if there is a statue of Marika nearby, you can choose to be reborn in that place.”

Obviously these are just some of the features of Elden Ring. We also know that the invitations for the closed beta are coming, FromSoftware tells us to check your emails.