Guide to the Beijing Winter Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, when it will be lunchtime in Italy, with the inaugural ceremony in which Chinese President Xi Jinping will declare the twenty-fourth edition of the Games open. As usually happens, however, some qualifying matches will start even earlier, as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Dates and times

The Beijing Olympics will last just over two weeks, from Friday 4th to Sunday 20th February. The Chinese capital is seven hours ahead of the Italian time zone. This means that the days of competitions will start roughly when in Italy it will be two in the morning and will end in the afternoon, between 14 and 15 (in China between 21 and 22 approximately). The Paralympic Games will begin on March 4th and will end on the 13th of the same month.

Beijing and China

The Chinese capital will become the first city in the world to have hosted both a summer and a winter edition of the Games. It will also be the largest city to organize a winter Olympics (with about 21 million inhabitants, it will well exceed the 2 and a half million inhabitants of the Vancouver metropolitan area) and the second capital after Oslo. However, it will not be the largest host city in the history of the Games, given that the urban area of ​​Tokyo, with over 37 million inhabitants, is the most populated on the planet and last summer hosted the Summer Games.

China organized the 2008 edition – its first major international event – as a sort of official entry into the advanced countries of contemporary society. The structural and economic benefits that those Olympics gave to the sectors of sport, culture and urban development are still visible in the Chinese capital and an integral part of life in the city. These Winter Olympics are instead considered a sort of confirmation of the position reached by China among the great nations of the world in these fifteen years.

The three locations, or “bubbles”

However, these Games will take place at the beginning of the third year of a pandemic that originated in southern China, and therefore the organization will suffer much more than in Tokyo. The event will be divided into three so-called “clusters”, non-communicating “closed circuit bubbles” within a radius of about 200 kilometers, each of which will have its own Olympic village. The ceremonies and competitions on ice will be held in the Beijing bubble; in that of Yanqing, about 75 kilometers away, will be held the alpine skiing and sliding competitions; in Zhangjiakou, a ski area in Hebei province, about 200 kilometers from Beijing, freestyle, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon competitions will be held.

Restrictions and Protocols

In China, the restrictions envisaged as part of the “zero-Covid” strategy are very strict and the authorities will be ready to intervene quickly to stem the infections during the period of the event: from 4 to 31 January the organizing committee has already found 272 positive cases between athletes, delegates and volunteers.

For the duration of their stay the athletes will have close contact almost exclusively with their entourage. The movements of the participants will be reduced to the indispensable through the preparation of so-called “loops”, ie regular and planned movements that will be repeated several times a day in the same way, always inside the bubbles. The stay in China will last just the time necessary for the preparation and conduct of the competitions. Each bubble will have facilities for isolation and immediate protocols to contain any outbreaks.

There will be no foreign spectators, and Chinese spectators who will enter the competitions by invitation only, given that no tickets have been sold, the government has advised to limit themselves to applauding, without shouting or singing. Athletes expected in China, as well as coaches, trainers and journalists, will either have to be vaccinated, or have had to undergo a twenty-one-day quarantine upon arrival. They will be tested daily. The organizers and workers employed in the three bubbles will have to undergo tests every three days. For the duration of the Games they will not be able to leave the facilities, not even to see family members.

In addition to the normal precautions, teams of workers will be employed to collect and transfer the waste produced inside the bubbles to safe places to prevent the risk of contagion in the outside world. The same attention will be used in managing the supplies and materials that will enter the bubbles during the Games. This eventuality is taken very seriously by the Chinese government, after the outbreaks that emerged between December and January in the markets of Beijing and among Qingdao port workers attributed to the cold chain for the maintenance of frozen products.

The places of the Olympics

Like fourteen years ago, the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Beijing National Stadium, sometimes nicknamed the “Bird’s Nest” due to its external shape. The stadium will be one of five structures inherited from 2008 to be reused for the Winter Games. The others are the National Aquatic Center (whose Olympic pools have become ice rinks for curling), the Wukesong Sports Center and the two indoor stadiums in the capital, which have also become ice rinks.

Nobody knows the main slopes of alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, built from scratch between Zhangjiakou and Yanqing. For the first time in the history of the Winter Games, no athlete – with the exception of the Chinese ones – was able to test them in the previous months for the complications related to the entry of foreigners into China. Norwegian biathlete Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold said: “We don’t know what to expect. We were able to see something on video, but the Chinese filmed so badly that we didn’t have the opportunity to learn a lot on the track ». The Italian Dominik Paris, on the other hand, said: «We haven’t studied the track, we don’t know anything. Everything is new but it will be like this for everyone ».

To tie

It will compete in fifteen different disciplines, with 109 medal events, seven more than four years ago. There will be no big news regarding sports, except some new mixed and team events in bobsleigh, short track, freestyle, ski jumping and snowboarding.

The countries and the athletes

2,874 athletes (45 per cent women, 55 per cent men) from 91 countries or representations obtained the qualification. Among these are the Virgin Islands, which are under the dependence of the United States, the island of Taiwan, whose participation is permitted by China, but only under the name Chinese Taipei, and American Samoa, an archipelago in the Pacific dependent on the United States. The delegations from Saudi Arabia and Haiti, both present with one athlete each, will make their debut at the Winter Games in this edition.

Russia is still serving the disqualification imposed by the IOC until December 22, 2022 for the scandals related to doping and for the lack of measures highlighted in recent years. Also in Beijing it will therefore present itself under the name of “Russian Olympic Committee”, it will not be able to display its flag or play its own anthem, substituted by an extract from the Concerto for piano and orchestra n. 1 by Piotr Tchaikovsky.

Italy

The Italian delegation in China will be made up of 118 athletes (three less than four years ago): 46 women and 72 men, who will compete in fourteen of the fifteen scheduled disciplines. The standard-bearer at the inaugural ceremony should have been the Olympic champion Sofia Goggia, but due to the injury suffered a few days ago in the World Cup she was replaced by Michela Moioli, Olympic snowboard champion, who in the initial plans should have carried the flag in the closing ceremony (where the Olympic flag will be handed over to the mayors of Milan and Cortina, in view of the 2026 Olympics in Italy).

For the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò the Italian delegation can exceed the number of medals in Pyeongchang, where he obtained ten of which three gold, ranking in twelfth place overall in the medal table. There are high expectations especially for women’s alpine skiing, with Federica Brignone, Marta Bassino and Elena Curtoni having a great start to the World Cup season. Goggia should be able to participate in the races she had planned (downhill, giant slalom, supergiant and combined), but her form will have to be evaluated.

The boycotts

There will be no US government representatives in China, as announced in early December by the White House. The “diplomatic” boycott is a protest against the genocides and crimes committed in Xinjiang against the Uyghur minority, and against the other human rights violations of which the Chinese government is accused. Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK have also joined the boycott and will therefore not send their diplomatic representatives to Beijing. Russia, again for the history of doping, could not send its diplomats, but this ban will be circumvented because they will be invited by the Chinese authorities.

Where are these Olympics seen

In Italy, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be broadcast in full only on the Eurosport channels, visible to Sky and Dazn subscribers or in streaming – always by subscription – through the online platforms Prime Video, Eurosport Player and Discovery +. Rai, as per the agreements made, will only be able to broadcast unencrypted one hundred hours of live events. For this reason, its programming may vary according to the appointments and whether or not Italian athletes are involved.

