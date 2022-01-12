guide to the cast and characters of Antoine Fuqua’s film

The magnificent 7, directed by Antoine Fuqua and released in 2016, is the remale of the film, directed by John Sturges, a western loosely inspired by the film The seven samurai, from 1954, directed by Akira Kurosawa. The ’54 film is one of the milestones in the history of cinema, considered one of Kurosawa’s greatest masterpieces, and which has given rise to numerous remakes, which in turn have also had sequels starring precisely the 7 brave fighters. Fuqua’s film, presented at the Toronto International Film Festival and Out of Competition at the 73rd Venice Film Festival, has received fairly positive reviews, especially for the cast of stars chosen by the director which includes some of Hollywood’s greatest actors. The film, set in 1879 in California, tells the sad fate of the village of Rose Creek, haunted by the ruthless and bloodthirsty businessman Bartholomew Bogue who sows death and terror among the inhabitants of the place, being this located in the area close to a mine of ‘gold. When Bogue oversteps the line by burning a church and slaughtering some of the villagers, the villagers decide to rebel. Among these, Emma Cullen who, passing from village to village, tries to hire the best pistoleros to protect Rose Creek from Bogue and his gang, managing to recruit 7 skilled mercenaries. Let’s see who are the protagonists of The Magnificent 7.

Ethan Hawke is Goodnight Robicheaux

Goodnight Robicheaux is one of the best sharpshooters in the West, but something prevents him from fully meeting the expectations of the people of Rose Creek. Ethan Hawke, born in 1970, American actor, screenwriter, writer and director, 4 times Oscar nominated, including 3 for Best non-original screenplay for Before Sunset – Before sunset, Before Midnight And Boyhood, of which he was also an interpreter, made his debut as a child actor. Gain popularity with the film The fleeting moment which he plays at the age of 19. Among the most famous films in which he starred are: Before Sunrise, Gattaca – The door to the universe, Training Day, Honor your father and mother, Brooklyn’s Finest, First Reformed, Juliet, Naked – A whole other music, Robbery in Stockholm and the upcoming film The Northman.

Haley Bennet is Emma Cullen

After realizing that Bartholomew Bogue is a threat to the inhabitants and to his city, it is Emma Cullen who decides to hire the best gunslingers available, brave and in search of justice for the crimes committed over the years by Bogue, she is also a ‘ excellent shooter. Emma Cullen is portrayed by Haley Bennett, born in 1988, American actress and singer, also attended a modeling course, while studying music and acting during high school. The debut on the big screen takes place in 2007 with Write me a song, where she plays pop star Cora Corman. Also interpreter of Me and Marley, The Hole, The Equalizer – The Avenger, The girl on the train, Thank You for Your Service, The streets of evil, American Elegy And Cyrano, recorded an album and performed the first concert in Los Angeles in 2007.

Chris Pratt is Josh Faraday

A hilarious character with epic jokes, obsessed with explosives and card tricks, Faraday is one of the most valiant and courageous protagonists of The magnificent 7. To interpret it Chris Pratt, American actor born in 1979, known for TV series Everwood And Parks and Recreation, has become known with supporting roles in numerous films including Jennifer’s Body, Zero Dark Thirty, Her, finally rising to prominence with Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World. Playing Peter Quill he also starred in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

Manuel Garcia Rulfo is Vasquez

Vasquez and Faraday are the nicest couple in the film; Vasquez, a great resource for the gang, does nothing but insult Faraday who always responds in kind. Vasquez has the face of Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Mexican actor born in 1981, who moved to Vermont as a teenager where he studied English, attended the faculty of communications sciences, then deciding to become an actor by studying at the New York Film Academy. After numerous roles in Mexican productions he begins to take part in large productions from international distribution. Subsequent to The magnificent 7 I am Murder on the Orient Express, Widows – Criminal legacy And 6 Underground. He also took part in 9 episodes of the TV series From dusk to dawn and at 4 of Goliath.

Martin Sensmeier is Red Harvest

Red Harvest is an inscrutable and cold man, a great arrow shooter and at ease even in high-risk situations, however, he has questionable eating habits. Martin Sensmeier, American actor and model, gained notoriety with the role of Red in the film. Following his collaboration with Antoine Fuqua, are the roles on the small screen in 5 episodes of Westworld and in 4 of Yellowstone and, on the big screen, movies Wind River Secrets And The Ice Man – The Ice Road.

Vincent D’Onofrio is Jack Horne

Strong and unbeatable, he survived after being thrown into the void from the top of a cliff; wise and thirsty for revenge, he has a very unique way of speaking. Playing Jack Horne, Vincent D’Onofrio, American actor born in 1959, as well as director and producer, of Italian origins, has worked for many years as a bouncer. His big break comes with the second film Full Metal Jacket where he plays the iconic character of “ball of lard”, a role for which he had to gain weight by 35 kilos. Throughout his career he then starred in Love Choice – The Story of Hilary and Victor, JFK – A case still open, Ed Wood, Men in Black, The Cell – The cell, Brooklyn’s Finest, Escape Plan – Escape from Hell, Jurassic World, Tammy Fay’s eyes, The Unforgivable and in TV series Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Dare devil, Emerald City, Ghost Wars, Godfather of Harlem, Ratched, and in 3 episodes of Hawkeye.

Denzel Washington is Chisolm

Leader of the gang, Chisolm is one of the bravest 7 members who protect the village of Rose Creek. Skilled on horseback, as a shooter and archer, he also specializes in crazy jokes that his companions often fall victim to. To interpret Chisolm in The magnificent 7, Denzel Washington, American actor, director and producer born in 1954. Great interpreter of real characters, he has received, over the course of his career, a Tony Award, 3 Golden Globes, 2 Oscars and starred in great successes such as Glory – Men of glory, Malcolm X, Philadelphia, The Bone Collector, John Q., Pelham 123 – Hostages on the subway, Barriers And Until the last clue.

Lee Byung-hun is Billy Rocks

In addition to his skill with weapons, he is a skilled knife thrower and is very loyal to Goodnight. Lee Byung-hun, the face of Billy Rocks, is a South Korean actor and model. Born in 1970, he gets his first major role in the film Gongdonggyeongbigu-yeok JSA, directed by Park Chan-wook, at the time Korea’s highest grossing in the history of cinema, which paved the way for success. Since 2001 the actor has starred in The good, the crazy, the bad, GI Joe – The birth of the Cobras, GI – Joe – Revenge, Red 2, Conspiracy – The conspiracy, and in the tv series Squid Game.

To complete the cast of The magnificent 7 Peter Sarsgaard in the role of the fearsome Bartholomew Bogue, Matt Bomer as Matthew Cullen, Luke Grimes who plays Teddy Q., Sean Bridges in the role of Fanning, Billy Slaughter in the role of Josiah, Cam Gigandet as McCann e William Lee Scott in the role of Moody.

Read also Mother / Android: guide to the cast and characters of the Netfix movie