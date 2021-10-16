guide to the cast and characters of the film based on the animated series

Dora the explorer is one of the most loved cartoons for the little ones. In 2019, director James Bobin decided to make a live-action film adaptation of the animated series, titled Dora and the lost city. Costing around $ 49 million, the film – which took place entirely in Australia – proved to be a great commercial success, with more than $ 120 million earned worldwide.

The cast of Dora and the lost city

Isabela Moner

Born in America but of Peruvian origins, Isabela Moner is known for playing CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series 100 things to do before high school. Before taking on the role of Dora in Dora and the lost city, she co-starred in the fifth chapter of the Transformers saga and played Isabel in the second chapter of Soldado, Sicario: Day of the Soldier. She also appeared in the comedy film Instant Family.

Eva Longoria

Born in Texas, Eva Longoria is a well-known face of the small screen. She played the role of Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Housewives, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Music Series. In Dora and the lost city she plays Elena, Dora’s mom.

Michael Peña

Star of the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico, Michael Peña has been in the cast of many successful films such as Million Dollar Baby, Babel, World Trade Center, The Lincoln Lawyer, Gangster Squad, American Hustle, Fury, Survivor – The Martian, Collateral Beauty And Ant-Man. In Dora and the lost city plays Cole, Dora’s father.

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez is one of the famous actors in Mexico. He has participated in several American series and films. In August 2014 he launched his own YouTube video channel, Eugenioderbez.tv. In Dora and the lost city plays Alejandro Gutierrez.

Danny Trejo

Born in America but of Mexican descent, Danny Trejo he began his film career in 1985, after several experiences in prison. Since that time, he has totally abandoned his violent past and became an actor, sometimes starring alongside some of Hollywood’s most famous actors, including Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, George Clooney, John Malkovich, Adrien Brody, Robert De Niro and Antonio Banderas. In the original version of Dora and the lost city voices Boots the monkey.

Benicio del Toro

To lend the voice, however, to Swiper the fox was Benicio del Toro. In 2001 he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe for Traffic, a film thanks to which he also won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin Film Festival. For movies Che – Guerrilla And Che – The Argentine won the Prix d’interprétation masculine at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival.

Jeffrey Wahlberg

The career of Jeffrey Wahlberg started in 2012. He was in the cast of the film Future World alongside James Franco and in the HBO TV series Ballers. In Dora and the lost city plays Diego, Dora’s cousin.

Madeleine Madden

Madeleine Madden, in Dora and the lost city, plays Sammy, a classmate of Dora and Diego.

Nicholas Coombe

Nicholas Coombe plays Randy, another classmate of Dora and Diego. He has been guest star of some successful TV series such as Supernatural, iZombie,And The Magicians.

