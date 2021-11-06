guide to the cast and characters of Vincenzo Alfieri’s film

Based on the novel The border by Giorgio Glaviano, On the edge of evil is the new film by Vincenzo Alfieri centered on the mysterious disappearance of two young people, after a rave in the woods of a rowed village. The case is assigned to two carabinieri, Meda and Rio. The first is a man who has been through a lot and has now surrendered to life; the second, on the other hand, is a captain with a rigid, correct and detached character, especially in investigations. The research will lead to believe that the cause of the disappearance of the two boys is associated with a “monster” that had already acted in the past. This time, however, it looks like the killer kidnapped the wrong people. Here is the cast of the film!

The cast of On the edge of evil

Edoardo Pesce is Fabio Meda

Born in Rome on 12 September 1979, Edoardo Pesce he attended school Flaps, directed by Enzo Garinei, and subsequently the “Teatro Action” school, directed by Isabella Del Bianco and Cristiano Censi. The notoriety came with the two seasons of Criminal Novel – The Series, in which he played Ruggero Buffoni. In 2019 he won the David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actor in the award-winning Dogman by Matteo Garrone. In 2020 he played Alberto Sordi in the TV movie dedicated to him Allows? Alberto Sordi. In On the edge of evil is Fabio Meda.

Massimo Popolizio is Giorgio Rio

Born in Genoa on 4 July 1961, Massimo Popolizio he trained artistically and professionally at the National Academy of Dramatic Art in 1984. He made his debut in the theater in 1983 in a show directed by Luca Ronconi. He has been in the cast of films such as Criminal novel, My brother is an only child, The celebrity, The fabulous young man, I’m back And The predators. In addition to his acting career, he has also been a voice actor for several years: he voiced Lord Voldemort in the saga of Harry Potter, Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut, Tim Roth in The legend of the pianist on the ocean e Bruce Willis in Armageddon – Final Judgment. In On the edge of evil is Giorgio Rio.

Roberta Caronia is Antonella Rio

Graduated from the National Academy of Dramatic Art “Silvio D’Amico”, Roberta Caronia she made her debut as an actress on the stage in 2000. In 2003 she made her big screen debut with the film The Gloaming. The following year she landed her first television role in A family in yellow. Since 2014 she has appeared in successful fiction such as The young Montalbano, Inspector Montalbano, The mafia only kills in the summer, The hunter, The way home And DOC – In your hands.

Chiara Basserman is Nevena

Born in Rome, Chiara Basserman studied acting at Actor Studio HB in New York. After various theatrical experiences, he made his debut in 2011 at the cinema in Delicious Curse by Flavio Costa. Two years later, her first television role arrived, namely that of Elisa Ragno in Anti-Mafia Squad 6.

Nicola Rignanese is Ludovico Treanni

Graduated in 1991 at the Paolo Grassi School of Dramatic Art in Milan, Nicola Rignanese he began his career in the theater by comparing himself with great authors such as Pasolini, Chekhov, Shakespeare, Ariosto and Michel de Ghelderode. His film debut dates back to 1996 when director Carlo Mazzacurati chose him for a role in the film Vesna goes fast. During the shoot, he met Antonio Albanese with whom he worked together on Whatever And All all nothing nothing. Over the years he has been in the cast of successful fiction such as The hunter, The mafia only kills in the summer, The ladies’ paradise, The mouses And This love of ours.

Paolo Mazzarelli is Tancredi Bazzini

Born in Milan, Paolo Mazzarelli he graduated in 1999 from the Paolo Grassi Drama School. Actor particularly committed to the theater, he has been in the cast of films such as Vallanzasca – The angels of evil by Michele Placido, The great beauty by Paolo Sorrentino, The last terrestrial of Gipi And We believed by Mario Martone. On TV, however, he was in the cast of fiction as Rossella, Happiness has come, Antimafia squad, Only for love And A bullet in the heart.

