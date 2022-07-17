Guide to the mythical series ‘ER’, whose 15 seasons come to HBO Max | TV

There has been no series of doctors like emergencies, and its 15 glorious seasons broadcast on NBC from September 1994 to April 2009. Based on an original idea by Michael Crichton, the author and filmmaker found an ally in Steven Spielberg—at the time, soul friends thanks to Jurassic Park- for television development. However, the real engine of the Show was John Wells, producer, screenwriter, director and true captain of the ship Emergencies. On Sunday, finally, its 15 seasons will be available on a digital platform, in its case HBO Max.

It is a propitious occasion to review some of its keys and great moments, which were and many, because emergencies he was right with the scripts, the actors —he catapulted the career of George Clooney—, the characters, the meticulousness of the recreations of medical procedures and a certain soap opera tone. Thus it became one of the great programs in the history of television, which won 23 Emmys out of 124 nominations (in nominations it held the record until it overtook it Game of Thrones).

The legendary cast of ‘ER’.

Doctor John Carter. In the first seasons this character set the pace of the action. His start at County General hospital is the start of the series. John Truman Carter III, his full name, from a rich family, was given life by Noah Wyle (for the following generations he is the protagonist of the saga The librarian), and appeared in 254 of the 331 episodes of the 15 seasons of Emergencies. The most of all the characters. If the series can be defined as a soap opera, it is, above all, thanks to the love swings of Dr. Carter: a roller coaster when it comes to sentiment.

Chicago County General Hospital. Strictly speaking, it only existed at number 4,000 on Warner Boulevard in Burbank (California), in the studios where the Show. The creators of the series were inspired by the much larger, and real, Cook County, which is mentioned in some episodes with the cry of “Injured are referred to us from Cook County!”. If you visit Chicago, there is the possibility of imagining it thanks to the subway. Downtown Chicago is traversed by The Loop, the elevated train system that encircles the handful of city blocks. downtown. In the series, less than 20 meters from the hospital door, there is the Sheppard Avenue stop, belonging to the green line. The station is fictitious; however, the line exists. Enter from west to east on Lake Street before turning 90 degrees and heading south on State Street. There would be the County General, and the food stalls and bars where doctors, students (it’s a university hospital) and nurses eat after hours.

First episode. It is title 24 hours, aired Monday, September 19, 1994; the second came shortly after, on Thursday the 22nd, since Thursdays were its broadcast day. 24 hours it lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes because it was the pilot. The rest are 45 minutes. The series was born from Michael Crichton’s experience as a medical student, and legend has it that the script for that first episode remained untouched until filming just as Crichton had written it 20 years earlier. Actually, it underwent a radical change for the better. Originally, the nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) died after committing suicide due to bad love with the pediatrician Doug Ross (George Clooney). Hence, Margulies appears as a guest star in the credits. After some previous pass, the executives decided that she would survive. Due to lack of budget, that pilot was filmed in a hospital that had closed four years earlier: the Linda Vista Community in Los Angeles. Hired the season, the stages were raised. By the way, that first installment was directed by Rod Holcomb, a director who was in charge of only six episodes, although among them were the first and last of the entire series.

George Clooney. Giving life to pediatrician Doug Ross, Clooney became the true star that was born from this series, in which he was the first five seasons. Prior to emergencies, the actor had done all kinds of countless television jobs. So many that he had even given life to another doctor in 1984 in a series that also took place in a hospital in Chicago. Furthermore, the original title of emergencies it was ER, acronym for Emergency Room. The 1984 series, starring Elliott Gould, was titled… E/R.

Basketball. Clooney loves basketball, and he set up a basket beyond the set to while away his downtime. Soon, that makeshift court became part of the County General on screen. By the way, Clooney mockingly complained that Noah Wyle (Carter), Anthony Edwards (Dr. Mark Greene) and Eriq LaSalle (Dr. Peter Benton) were six feet tall and that made him look short.

The basket that was at the beginning of the series outside the set.

Ray Liotta deserved his Emmy. In 2004, the recently deceased Ray Liotta starred in the episode time of death, the sixth of the eleventh season. Liotta played a heartbreaking character, that of Charlie Metcalf, a guy who has wasted his life and is going to die in an hour, without being able to find his family —with whom he wants to reconcile— nor, therefore, fix the mistakes of his life. past. It is a very unique chapter, shot on camera in a documentary style, although above all because it does not use the usual initial curtain with the credit titles, but rather these are superimposed on the action. Liotta won a more than deserved Emmy with him.

Ray Liotta, in ‘ER’.

Cast, cast, cast. George Clooney was the first of the leading actors to leave the series. Subsequently, there were numerous replacements, incorporations… For example, the role of Clooney’s handsome man was inherited by Goran Visnjic and ended up in John Stamos. The 15 years of emergencies they gave for innumerable character changes, comings and goings… There were actors who were starting out in the profession such as Dakota Fanning, Kal Penn, Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, Rooney Mara, Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Josh Radnor, Chris Pine , Mena Suvari, Josh Hutcherson, Eva Mendes or Lucy Liu, already consecrated who appeared as guests such as Jeanne Moreau, Rosemary Clooney, Susan Sarandon, James Woods, Steve Buscemi, Wallace Shawn, Sally Field, Forest Whitaker or the basketball player Scottie Pippen . Gloria Reuben (playing Jeannie Boulet) and Erik Palladino (Dave Malucci) left the series because they believed their characters were underrated.

Dakota Fanning, six years old, in ‘ER’

The helicopter. Dr. Robert Romano is one of the great villains in television history. He is unpleasant, self-centered, thriving and manipulative. A bug and at the same time a top surgeon. On the roof of the hospital there was a helipad. Until then Romano went up to attend to a patient at the beginning of the ninth season, and one of his blades severed his arm. He returned with a prosthesis, for which one of his classmates calls him a Robodoc. The nickname contains a joke, since the actor who played Romano, Paul McCrane, played one of the villains of Robo Cop in 1987. In the following season, the tenth, that same helicopter crashes into the roof and falls in flames into the courtyard, where Romano, who sees it coming, can only shout an anguished “Nooooooo!” before being crushed to death. Tremendous irony of the writers. By the way, he was not the only one of the main characters who died due to the demands of the plot. In emergencies there was no mercy with the protagonists, an attitude that decades later also embraced Game of Thrones.

One live episode (twice). It was probably the biggest challenge faced by the team. The start of the fourth season, the episode titled Ambush, It was made live on September 25, 1997. To justify the cables and the camera, the plot told that there was a team from PBS, the American public television, recording a documentary. It is also the chapter in which another of the great characters of emergencies, that of Dr. Elizabeth Corday (played by Alex Kingston). Due to possible errors, the technical team also wore hospital clothing. And because of the different time zones, they had to do it twice: once for the East Coast and once for the West Coast. On YouTube you can see comparisons between both representations and interviews on the set after completing the challenge, in which Steven Spielberg appears.

Not without my crutch. The second character that appeared in the greatest number of episodes, specifically in 249, was that of Dr. Kerry Weaver, who was brought to life by Laura Innes (who also directed 12 episodes), who used a crutch to move around. For years it was not explained why, until it was finally revealed that it was due to congenital dysplasia in her hip. Because of so much filming forcing her body, Innes ended up suffering from health problems, and that’s why the writers decided that her character would have surgery to correct her walk. In addition, Weaver was the first leading lesbian role in the series, which was reflected in various plots as a dramatic element.

Quentin Tarantino directs! Several of the series’ cast directed episodes (Anthony Edwards, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Laura Innes, Paul McCrane, and Eriq LaSalle). However, the most well-known name that was put behind the cameras was Quentin Tarantino. It was just after winning the Oscar after pulpfiction, and in Motherhood, the 24th episode of the first season, he showed his talent because he did it in a single take for each shot. Actresses Julianna Margulies and Sherry Stringfield never took off their Ray Ban sunglasses, as a tribute to Reservoir Dogs.

Quentin Tarantino, with Julianna Margulies and Sherry Stringfield, on the set of his episode of ‘ER’.

The final season. emergencies it lasted 15 seasons, one more than expected, because the writers’ strike of 2007 and 2008 left the fourteenth season at half gas. And another one was made, to get a big ending. In one way or another, all the leading performers appeared in the closing of the series, whose last episode was broadcast on April 2, 2009. In the 19th chapter of that installment (which was written and directed by John Wells), Old Times, Set partly in Seattle, audiences saw Carol and Doug again: still a couple and practicing medicine.

