guide to the platform for submitting the access application

The application for access to the Water Bonus must be submitted through a specific platform. The Ministry of Ecological Transition will provide all the details shortly.

The Government periodically activates new bonuses and confirms others to economically support the population. Most of the benefits are paid out by INPS and consequently it will be necessary to access the portal of the entity – via digital identity – in order to make a request for the measure of interest. In other cases, however, all information on the bonus is provided by the Ministry itself which designed and approved it. The reference is to Water Bonus, performance whose details have been defined by Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Water Bonus, when to submit the application

The Water Bonus is the responsibility of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. Every detail official it will be specified by the Ministry and the application can only be sent through the appropriate platform which will soon be activated. In a January 10 note, the MITE reported that it was the only reliable official source of the measure. He therefore specified how the portal www.bonusidrico.it is not associated with the initiative of the Ministry and, consequently, the information on the site may not prove to be exact.

The activation date of the platform and, therefore, the submission of the application will be communicated shortly on the portal www.mite.gov.it. For now it is only necessary to wait for the official note and understand if you are entitled to the measure.

How the facilitation works

Pending the submission of the application for the Water Bonus, we reiterate how the service and the eligible expenses work. The measure is presented as a refund of the maximum amount of 1,000 euros of the expenses incurred in the period between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021.

The eligible expenses are the supply and installation of ceramic sanitary ware with a maximum discharge volume equal to or less than six liters, the masonry and plumbing works carried out to dismantle and dispose of the previous systems, the supply and installation of taps and mixers for both the bathroom and the kitchen. The installation interventions of devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate of less than or equal to 6 liters, di shower heads and shower columns.

We remind you that to be entitled to the measure it will be necessary to have carried out payments by traceable means such as credit cards, wire transfers or checks. The documentation must certainly be presented when submitting the application for the Water Bonus when the platform is activated.