Guide to understand moderating fees and copayments in the Colombian health system

Every person affiliated with the contributory regime and some of the subsidized regime must make an economic contribution to the health system each time they attend the general practitioner, specialist, dentist or consultation with a paramedical professional or when they receive medications, laboratory tests and x-rays are taken .

These are quotas that apply depending on the case for the contributors or the beneficiaries -in the contributory regime- and whose purpose is to regulate the use of the health service and stimulate its good use and the amount to be paid depends on the income level of each person.

To better understand this system and the differences with copays, here is a guide:

What are moderator fees?

It is a monetary contribution that must be paid by all affiliates to the contributory regime when they receive health services from the EPS. For the subsidized regime, which covers the most vulnerable population in the country, there are recovery quotas.

What is a copay and how is it different from the moderating fee?

While the moderating fee is for the contributor to the contributory regime, the copayments are for their beneficiaries and the amounts are a percentage of the cost of the service or technology provided with reference to the Contribution Base Income of the contributing member. These copays are intended to help finance the health system. In the case of affiliates of the subsidized regime, only those who are part of groups C (vulnerable) and D (not poor, not vulnerable) must pay this amount, according to the results of the Sisbén IV survey.

In both cases there are defined limits.

When should you not pay?

There is no moderator fee when:

-It’s emergency care.

-The user is part of a special program for the management of specific diseases.

-They are services related to covid-19

-They are health promotion and disease prevention services.

-They are control programs in maternal and child care.

-They are control programs for communicable diseases.

−These are catastrophic or high-cost illnesses.

The populations exempted from this payment are:

-People with mental disabilities

-Under 18 years of age diagnosed with cancer.

-Under 18 years with suspected cancer.

-People with physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities.

–Minor victims of physical or sexual violence and all forms of abuse.

–Women victims of physical or sexual violence.

-Victims of the armed conflict.

-Victims of personal injuries caused by the use of any type of acid or corrosive substance.

Can moderating fees and copayments be charged simultaneously for the provision of a service?

No, in no case may copays and moderating fees be applied simultaneously for the same service.

What is the value of the copayments and the moderating fees for 2022?

The value of the moderating fees and copayments from the year 2019 are updated based on the Tax Value Unit and their updates will also be made based on the value of the current UVT.

