Guide to understand the subvariants of omicron

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have lost track of the long chain of COVID variants. After learning about alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron, it’s been almost six months since a new Greek letter has been added to the list.

Instead, a seemingly endless stream of omicron “sub-variants” has emerged in recent months.

How different are these subvariants from each other? Can infection by one subvariant protect someone from infection by another? And how well do vaccines that were developed before the advent of omicron work against these variants?

Medical experts clarify.

Q: What are the subvariants? How much do they differ from each other?

The subvariants of omicron look like a soup of letters and numbers. The original omicron variant was named B.1.1.529. That initial variant spawned sub-variants such as BA.1; BA.1.1; BA.2; BA.2.12.1; BA.3; and the most recent, BA.4 and BA.5.

“They all differ from each other by having different mutations in the spike protein,” which is the part of the virus that penetrates host cells and causes infection, explained Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco.

Mutations in these subvariants may make them slightly more transmissible from person to person. In general, the higher the number following “BA” in the subvariant name, the more transmissible it is. For example, BA.2 is believed to be 30% to 60% more transmissible than the previous subvariants, listed as number 1.

These mutations have allowed the subvariants to spread widely, only to be overtaken by a slightly more transmissible subvariant within a few weeks. Then the process repeats.

In the United States, for example, BA.1.1 was dominant in late January, having overtaken the initial variant, B.1.1.529. But in mid-March, BA.1.1 began to lose ground to BA.2, which became dominant in early April.

By the end of April, another subvariant, BA.2.12.1, gained traction, accounting for nearly 29% of infections, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Q: What about the severity level of variants?

Fortunately, illnesses caused by omicron have generally been less severe than those caused by earlier variants, a pattern that appears to hold for all subvariants studied so far. An analysis in Denmark showed that BA.2 does not cause more hospitalizations than the BA.1 subvariant, Gandhi said.

Even the most recently discovered subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, show “no evidence to suggest they are more of a concern than the original omicron, beyond a potentially slight increase in transmissibility,” said Brooke Nichols, a mathematician. infectious disease modeler at Boston University.

Dennis Cunningham, medical director of the infection prevention and control system at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, told NBC News that the symptoms of the omicron subvariants “have been pretty consistent. There is less incidence of people losing their sense of taste and smell. In many ways, it’s a bad cold, lots of respiratory symptoms, stuffy nose, cough, body aches and fatigue.”

Q: If you get infected with one subvariant, will you be protected against others?

So far, in all variants to date, the virus’s ability to evade existing immune protection “is only partial, as it is for seasonal flu,” said Colin Russell, a professor of applied evolutionary biology at the University of California Medical Center. University of Amsterdam.

Although some people who had BA.1 also developed BA.2, initial research suggests that infection with BA. 1 “provides strong protection against re-infection”, indicated the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This may explain why our increase in BA.2 in the US was not as large as the large increase in BA.1 over the winter,” Gandhi said.

The level of protection can vary depending on how sick the person was, with mild cases boosting immunity for perhaps a month or two, and recovery from severe illness granting up to a year.

Q: How are vaccines positioned against these subvariants?

Although current vaccines and boosters are not as successful at protecting against omicron as they are against earlier variants, they will generally protect people from serious illness if they are infected with one of the new subvariants.

Vaccines generate cells known as “memory B cells” and have been shown to recognize different variants as they arise, Gandhi explained. Vaccines also trigger the production of T cells, which protect against serious diseases, he said.

“While B cells serve as memory banks to produce antibodies when needed, T cells amplify the body’s response to a virus and help recruit cells to directly attack the pathogen,” Gandhi said.

The bottom line is that an advanced infection for a vaccinated individual “should remain mild with subvariants,” he said.

The wide spread in the US of a relatively mild strain of the virus likely had a beneficial outcome because it provided some immunity to many Americans, vaccinated or not. Research shows that those who had been vaccinated and then became infected had even greater protection than people who had been vaccinated and did not contract covid.

Looking ahead, vaccine manufacturers are beginning to design vaccines specifically targeting omicron, and some would combine a coronavirus vaccine with a seasonal flu vaccine in a single shot. But these vaccines are in their early stages of production.

Q: Are there entirely new variants on the horizon?

“There is nothing that we know of that is lurking yet, and the surveillance is pretty aggressive,” the experts said.

It is estimated that more than 60% of the world’s population has been exposed to omicron and more than 65% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, Gandhi said, “so I am keeping my fingers crossed that the development of new variants is slowed down with this degree of population immunity.”

Gandhi acknowledged some surprise at how calm the horizon looks at the moment, something he sees as a positive development.

“It has been five months since we heard of a new variant, which I hope reflects the rise in immunity in the world population,” he summarized.