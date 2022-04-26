Guide to understand the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — New Code

Many details of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have become known, so we are going to put order and explain that it is being judged in court

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is being one of the craziest in history. Thanks to the live broadcast of the statements of both artists we have been able to discover pearls like Depp saw fecal remains on the bed that he shared with Heard, as well as that the actor, despite playing the role of Jack Sparrow, confessed not to have seen any of the movies of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Although not all are memes, there have also been harsh statements, such as when Depp admitted that he used drugs. But leaving the noise aside, we are going to put order and explain that he is being judged in court

the stormy divorce

Depp and Heard’s relationship began in 2012, after meeting in ‘Diary of a Seducer’. Three years later, in 2015, they got married, and in May 2016 Heard filed for divorce. In the papers to part, Heard accused Depp of hitting her, thus obtaining a restraining order. But shortly after it was withdrawn, since Depp denied it and both parties sealed a millionaire agreement to undertake a friendly process. Finally, the divorce was made official in 2017.

The article in ‘The Washington Post’ and the dismissal

The trigger for everything was the article that Heard published in 2018 in the Washington Post where defined himself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse”. Although she did not name Johnny Depp, everyone understood that she was referring to him because of the abuse she described in her divorce restraining order petition, which she later withdrew from her. A year after the article, in December 2019, Disney fired its captain Jack Sparrow and announced that Margot Robbie would take control of the franchise.

Was the firing because of Heard’s article? It is not clear, because as Heard’s defense has shown in the trial, Depp was fired from Disney for repeated bad behavior. Fact that proves a document with several complaints against the actor. The article does not appear in it. Washington Post.

Depp lawsuit for defamation and countersuit

Despite not appearing in the article, Depp responded to the situation with a defamation lawsuit in March 2020, in which he asked his ex-wife for 50 million dollars, labeling her accusations as “demonstrably false”. In this lawsuit, it is the first time that the actor veiledly accuses Heard of abuse. Depp also pointed directly to Disney to argue the number of the lawsuit, since it is what he had lost by ceasing to be Jack Sparrow. In June 2020 the demand is admitted.

Amber Heard responded to this with a $100 million counterclaim. on September 2 of that same year, stating the same as Depp, but in reverse: that she was the one who had lost jobs and money, and that the actor was behind a campaign to tarnish his reputation. She also argued that she was exerting pressure to be fired from the saga Aquaman.

Trial against ‘The Sun’

Before reaching the trial that concerns us, in the same September 2020, Depp faced the newspaper The Sun, since he had described the actor as a “wife beater”. Depp lost the case against the newspaper as the judge said the sentence was “substantially true”. Despite the credibility of Heard’s accusations, it is worth mentioning that the trial never proved the mistreatment. The ruling caused Warner to join the Disney bandwagon and also decided to do without Johnny Depp in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga.

The Final Judgment: Depp vs. Heard

We thus arrive at April 11 of this year, when the trial begins where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other face to face in the court of Virginia, United States. A trial that is not about sexist violence, nor about any restraining order, but tries to establish who has defamed whom and how much he owes for damages. During this time, Amber Heard announces that she is retiring from Instagram for a season. The trial, now in week three, is expected to last approximately 6 weeks.

One week

In the first sessions of the trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredhoft, alleged that Depp sexually assaulted his ex-wife with a bottle of liquor on one occasion. Before the statements, Depp shook his head in court. The actor’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, questioned the sexual assault accusation in the Tribunal. A spokesman called the claims “fictitious.” Heard and Depp’s former marriage counselor, Laurel Anderson, spoke of her past sessions with both of them and described that there were “mutual abuse”.

Week two

A lot of things happen this week. Among the headlines that come out are the ones that he never saw “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the joke about the happy hour remembering taking drugs, or the photos of fecal matter on Depp’s bedside. But the highlight are the statements in which Depp compared his marriage to Heard with his relationship with his mother, who abused him as a child. He remembered that the “degrading insults” on Heard’s part often provoked large-scale arguments. During this week Depp also describes the injury he sustained to his fingerpresumably, because of a fight with Heard, during which the actor claims that she would have thrown a bottle of vodka at him and cut off part of it.