Guide to watch all DC movies in chronological order on HBO Max

There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe It took over the big screen and the world box office. However, fans of DC Comics They also had the opportunity to enjoy the adventures of various superheroes in the movies.

Of course, some movies received more applause than others. It could be said that some of the most popular productions were those starring Superman, Batman Y wonder-woman.

However, there were many characters who had their own film thanks to Warner Bros. All these films can be found available in the catalog of hbo max; in case you want to see them, we recommend that you do it in chronological order.

There are always two ways to see the films that are part of a saga or cinematographic universe: you can do it based on the years in which they were released in the cinema, or by the chronological order that presents the story. On this occasion, we decided to give importance to the second group. In this way, we will tell you how you should see the DC Comics Extended Universe since hbo max. The first movie is wonder-womanwhich is set in 1917 and 1918.

Then you must see the sequel to this movie, which was titled wonder-woman 1984. Of course, this story is set in the year that appears in the name of the film. Later comes the prologue Aquamanwhich takes us into 1985. We jump several years to 2013, where the first movie you must see is man of steel. Then follows the prologue of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the movie of the same name, which changes the year and is set in 2015.

Following the chronological order, the next tape of DC Comics what you should see is suicide squadwhich was quite controversial because of the Joker’s version of Jared Leto. In that same year, the events of League of Justice Y Aquaman (Although it is also set in 2017).

Then continue Shazam! which is set in 2019 and Birds of prey with margot robbie, which does not give details about the year in which it enters. later they came suicide squadbut the version made by James Gunnand the series that prevented this tape: The Peacemaker. Of course there are also joker Y batmanbut these films are independent and are not part of the DCEU (At least not yet.)

