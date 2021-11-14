guide (with bias) of upcoming films. Second part

Welcome back to your rigorously prejudiced guide, created and forged to orient you in the complicated space-time period that awaits you from here to the always difficult (for the snobbish and misanthropic cinephile) Christmas holidays.

Incidentally, the day of the release. First of all it is good to fill a forgetfulness committed in the first part of the guide, which did not indicate the presence in the room of Anne’s Choice, Italian title of L’événement, a French film that simply won the Golden Lion for Best Film at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and lions, bears and palm trees are always to be trusted.

Let’s take a small time jump and move on to November 18 to attend the distribution of a Norwegian comedy that earned its protagonist the Best Actress award at the last Cannes Film Festival: The worst person of the world is a hilarious, tender and engaging 12-chapter tale of Julie’s ramshackle years of youth.

Not to be missed along with the release of Atlantis, film by the visual artist from Ravenna Yuri Ancarani, who while telling a story of youthful unease, does not compromise on aesthetics and narratives (in short, you will not see a film with a traditional staging), bringing a radically different style to the screen, closer to video art than at the cinema (on the 22nd).

It was the hand of God (November 24) is the new film by Paolo Sorrentino, it will represent Italy in the race for the Oscar and it is a work with a strong autobiographical character. After the imperfect They, the director returns to his Naples and probably also to the style that characterized him in his first magnificent works.

Intermezzo: on the 27th he returns to the hall, who knows if we too, Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick, and any further comments are irrelevant.

Big old Clint doesn’t give up, and everything is ready for the last one Cry Macho, yet another western in which Eastwood himself is the protagonist and which is based on a true story (December 2). And from Gran Torino that there is no cry for a miracle, but this man deserves trust now and always.

After Mario Martone’s biopic on Edoardo Scarpetta, it’s up to the natural but never recognized children: The De brothers Philip is the new film by Sergio Rubini, who in the past has left us discreet comedies such as All the love there is (retrieve it) without ever stopping to make good cinema, even out of the spotlight.

Shortly before Christmas, the last two reports concerning re-readings of classics. Long last Diabolik, ready for some time and postponed for the reasons you know: the comic hero has the face of Luca Marinelli and the direction of the Manetti Bros, and reminds us that in 1968 the great Mario Bava made an excellent transposition .

The second reinterpretation, by none other than Steven Spielberg, is West Side Story, historical musical of 1961 that sees a love story between two members of rival gangs. Both on December 16th.