guide with the best models (Updated 2022)

Do you want a Samsung mobile compatible with 5G? In this guide we recommend the best models of the firm with this connectivity.

The sale of 5G mobiles continues to grow month after month, thus demonstrating the growth in user interest in phones with this connectivity. One of the manufacturers that is making the most progress in this market is Samsung, a sign that it is doing something right. For this reason, in this guide we delve into its catalog to select The best Samsung phones with 5G.

We can find smartphones with this type of connectivity in different price segments, from phones for more than 1,000 euros to others that barely exceed 200 euros. Depending on your budget and the features you are looking for in your next phone, you can choose one or the other. Let’s see which models are part of our selection.

The best Samsung phones with 5G

The number of 5G mobiles available in the Samsung catalog has increased significantly in recent years. In fact, now we can find options in the different ranges, so users can access this connectivity no matter your budget as much as it used to.

These are the best Samsung models with 5G and its main characteristics.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The king of Samsung’s current catalog is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, which offers spectacular performance in each of its sections. Your processor is samsung exynos 2200which has inside a 5G modem so you can connect to these networks. Also, it’s a Dual SIM mobileso we can expect the two cards to be able to connect to 5G simultaneously.

As we told you in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, it also equips the best screen we have seen to date on an Android mobile. It is a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, Quad HD + resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz. In addition, it also integrates the fingerprint reader.

The terminal also enjoys a versatile camera system, led at the rear by a 108 MP lens and on the front by a 40 MP. You can use it for a day without problems with a full charge thanks to the 5,000mAh batterywith 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from 8GB+128GB have a price of 1,259 eurosalthough you can also buy it in another version of 12GB + 256GB (1,359 euros) or 12GB+512GB (1,459 euros). It is for sale in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés and the Samsung store.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G It is another of the best Samsung 5G mobiles that you can buy in 2022. It mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which, in addition to wasting power, has integrated 5G modem to connect to these networks. Also, it has two SIM card slots.

As for the screen, equip a 6.4-inch AMOLED-panelwith Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Not surprisingly, being a Samsung phone, it’s an excellent quality screen. For photos and videos, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has three rear cameras: 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide angle and 8 MP telephoto.

Yes, it is surprising for good that the 4,500mAh battery can provide up to two days of autonomy without many complications. In addition, it is compatible with 25W fast chargeAlthough the charger is not included.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at 759 euros in the 6GB + 128GB versionwhile the version of 8GB + 256GB goes up to 829 euros. It is for sale in stores such as El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes, Amazon and the Samsung website.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

If you are looking for a cheaper option, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is an interesting alternative. We are talking about a beautiful phone, with a matte back that you can choose from in various colors. Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, compatible with 5G networks. Being a recent phone, it is also Dual SIM.

The screen that mounts on the front is of technology AMOLEDit’s 6.5 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Going back to its processor, it has the power to perform any task, it offers good performance. In addition, its quad rear camera is led by a 64MP lens who gets good pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a mid-range mobile with 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge, will not suffer to reach the day of autonomy. The 6GB+128GB version has a recommended retail price of 449 euros, but It’s already close to 300 euros in stores like Amazon, PcComponentes and the Samsung website.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

For much less than 300 euros you can buy the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, a most complete mid-range mobile. In addition to its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, we like the fact that this smartphone is compatible with 5G networks.

Your processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, shares it with the Galaxy A52s 5G. So you can expect similar behavior, with the power to move any app without flinching. It is available in a version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storagewith the possibility of expanding it with a microSD card.

To take photos and videos, it has a triple rear camera with 64 MP main lens and a 32 MP front camera. With this system you can even record videos in 4K. Of autonomy not bad either, it exceeds the day of use with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G went on the market for 449 euros, but its price has plummeted in recent months. In fact, at Amazon we can usually find it for about 260 euros. You can also buy it at PcComponentes and at the Samsung store.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

If you are looking for something innovative that is far from the usual designs on the market, pay attention to this Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3. Yes, Samsung’s beautiful folding mobile is also compatible with 5G networks, since its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. What does this mean? Which will also be able to perform any task you need.

Innovative is also the fact that it is equipped with two screens: one 6.7-inch foldingFull HD + and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a 1.9 inch outer. On the other hand, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 you can also take good pictures, for this it has two 12 MP rear cameras and one 10 MP front camera.

The terminal battery is 3,300 mAh with 15W fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Samsung sacrifices a good autonomy for the design, because, as we saw in the analysis of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it does not reach the day of use.

The latest generation of the firm’s folding mobile went on sale for 1,059 euros in the 8GB + 128GB version, although it has dropped significantly in price, even below 700 euros. It is for sale at Amazon, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and the Samsung store.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

In the cheap range of Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, a suitable option if your budget is around 250 euros. It is one of the smartphones with which the firm wants to democratize this connectivity. To do this, it has MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, with 5G modem.

On its front it mounts a 6.5-inch TFT screen with HD resolution, a basic configuration to see the content correctly. The aforementioned processor is in charge of the power, which can without problems with the most common tasks. When it comes to photography, they are four rear cameras that you can use (main 48 MP) and a front (13 MP).

One of the jewels of this Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is its 5,000mAh battery, which will pass the day of autonomy easily. This model has a recommended retail price of 299 euros in the 4GB+128GB version, although you can already buy it for around 250 euros at Amazon, PcComponentes and the Samsung online store.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Cheaper still is Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, perfect for you if you only want to spend about 200 euros on the purchase. The brain of this terminal is the MediaTek Dimension 700a processor that behaves very well and that, in addition, is compatible with 5G networks.

For this price, you can also enjoy a 6.6 inch TFT screenHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, so that everything moves more smoothly. With the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G you can also capture good quality images, especially because of its 48 MP main sensor.

The battery is 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge, you can use it for more than a day without needing the charger. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has an original price of 229 euros in the 4GB + 64GB versionwhile that of 4GB + 128GB goes up to 249 euros. However, it is not difficult to find it for less money in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and, of course, the Samsung website.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

What is the best Samsung mobile with 5G?

The best Samsung mobile with 5G is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, a true beast that will offer you the best Android performance in each of the sections. the processor samsung exynos 2200the 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the main camera 108 MP and the 5,000 mAh battery are just some of the jewels that shine the most on its technical sheet.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

