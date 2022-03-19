Guido Crosetto, “all possible variants”. Persecution-Covid, as the latest contagion discovered – Libero Quotidiano





Guido Crosetto again positive at Covid. It was he himself who made it known on Twitter: “And it seemed to you! Again positive! Like this I made myself all the main variants available, In circulation. Luckily I became one 10 hours before embarking on an intercontinental flight, but what a b ** e. “A full blown outburst, which was immediately commented by several users.





For example, someone wrote: “But how is this possible? Unheard of. For this reason, in my opinion, the measures should not be relaxed. Scotland and Austria have backtracked. “Another instead:” But then my colleague is not the only one! Three doses and three times the Covid. You almost make tenderness. “It is not the first time, among other things, that the entrepreneur and former national coordinator of the Brothers of Italy has caught the virus.

Last year, in August, even before taking the third dose he wrote: “By popular demand. I did 2 Pfizer doses. The second on April 11. After months, with antibodies, I took the Delta variant. I’ve been terrible. Since diabetic and heart disease, they made me monoclonal. I am healed. I will not have the green pass for weeks. If I ask questions, they’ll give me novax. “An understandable exasperation, even though experts have repeatedly explained how the vaccine protects against serious disease and not infection.



