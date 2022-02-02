Guido Crosetto, “very high level”. Alessandra Sardoni? What you did not know about the direct Mentana – Libero Quotidiano





Guido Crosetto wrote a post on his profile Twitter in which he praises Alessandra Sardoni, the journalist of TgLa7 directed by Enrico Mentana, who followed the elections for the President of the Republic from the palaces of politics. “He is right Aldo Grasso“, commented the Brother of Italy,” Alessandra Sardoni is one professional from very high level“.





After all, we have all seen it, during the Mentana Marathons. Always ready, present, on the news. “At one point, the only buzzword circulating on television screens was ‘cherchez la femme’ (‘not as a woman but as a smart woman’), but it was enough to follow the six marathons in six days of Mentana to discover that the best of all was and is Alessandra Sardoni “, he wrote precisely Aldo Grasso in his television criticism column on The Corriere della Sera.





“All time punctualalways full of informationalways imperturbable, always Kind. If he has to ask a question, he does it in less than 15 seconds (extreme limit to understand the skill of a journalist), if he has to express an opinion he expresses it with competence“, concluded Grasso.” He will have his ideas but he keeps them to himself or does not pretend to take refuge behind the Travaglio (intended as a category). On TV, after Mattarella, Alessandra Sardoni “. And Crosetto subscribes.



