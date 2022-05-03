Guido does not leave the PRM and accuses the Abinader government of having an oligarchic seal

“I will not leave the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), I will fight for the excluded“So began the political leader Guido Gómez Mazara his speech during a meeting he held this Tuesday with the media.

Alleging that his goal as a politician has always been to “defend the bases,” Gómez Mazara confirmed that the men and women who “they helped the party rise“can also serve the government.

Likewise, he expressed confidence since he understands that he can “win the battle” against the alleged “authoritarian” demonstrations and rigged processes.

Mazara explained that he sees with “concern” that the Government of the day take care of giving “privileges” to people “always” and that this does not go hand in hand with the democratic values ​​it professes.

“I identify with the excluded, those who are disappointed and mistreated when they are not given a respectful reward for their effort,” the political leader explained.

Guido Gómez Mazara said he felt “disappointed” that in the new institution situations of the old party are repeated.

At the time that he indicated that he will return to the streets, municipalities and even alleys to hold gatherings with citizens but also with the Dominican diaspora abroad.