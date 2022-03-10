Guido Gómez Mazara says he will seek the legal route through the convention of PRM delegates

Santo Domingo, DR

The political leader Guido Gomez Mazara showed his opposition to the convention of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which was decided to be held as a “convention of delegates” to select its internal authorities.

“Our demands will be made calmly, without stridency and within the framework of legality and at no time would I want the right to deepen democratic conquests to be misunderstood by reproducing the schemes of the old party, where the processes are transformed into hatred, insults and personal qualifications,” he said.

Gómez Mazara in conjunction with legal professionals Katia Miguelina Jiménez, Nassef Perdomo, Manuel Olivero and Domingo Rojas Pereyraare preparing to be the ones in charge of carrying out the legal process in case the government party continues along the lines of the internal convention.

If the method is rectified by delegates, the legal professionals will go to the Superior Electoral Court and the Constitutional Court of the Republic.

Guido warned that transforming the method of direct, secret and universal election by a “employee convention” As he described the current decision, it expresses the authoritarian traits and lacks respect for the rights of the popular sectors.

“I am committed from top to bottom with the management of the President of the Republic and with the Modern Revolutionary Party so that in the next democratic days in the country we defeat the traditional enemies of the party,” Guido Gómez said.

He also specified that the exercises of discrepancy in a democratic manner is a legacy that must always be defended.

“Those who are in the Economic and Social Council (CES) discussing the possibility of a constitutional reform for the conquest of citizen rights cannot be the party that violates fundamental rights within its organization, that is a contradiction,” said the politician. .

For Mazara the president Louis Abinader is a political leader of the 21st century, in turn he added: “The country not only changed because of a campaign slogan, two, three, four… and a minority intends to remain in the leadership of the party regardless of the assessment of the basis, because he understands what suits him best. Legitimacy is built when it is supported by the party’s base.”

He established that he will move the bases of the PRM in different parts of the country.

Gómez Mazara stated that lawyers, at that time within the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD)together with his person, won favorable sentences in topics of democratic discussion, and to date they are officials of the current government.

He mentioned the case of Antoliano Peralta, today Legal Consultant; Luis Soto, from the National Research Department; and Andrés Astacio, president of the National Corporation of State Companies.

Hipólito blocking his pupil Guido?

In the press conference held at the house of the political leader, the communicator and nephew of the deceased mass leader Jose Francisco Pena Gomez John Berrydeclared that “who prevented the convention of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) from being done with the secret and universal vote was the former president Hipolito Mejia”.

“Guido does not guarantee Hipólito that his daughter will leave by 2028, Hipólito has requested that, the president knows it and everyone knows it, Guido’s greatest adversary is Hipólito, that meeting was orchestrated in the house of Don Hipólito Mejía and his leadership at the top of the PRM have decided that they do not control Guido”, said John Berry.

John Berry said this “bad decision” could cause a political rift in the party.

“The same enemies that the PRD had are now being activated in the PRM, right now Miguel Vargas Maldonado he must be celebrating, the president is irritated because Guido has said that the jobs are being taken by the popis, ”said Berry.

When Guido Gómez Mazara was approached about Berry’s statements, his response was in a relaxed tone: “Oh, no! If I thank Hipólito very much, he made me a Legal Consultant when I was 30 years old, I always give thanks standing up, never on my knees, besides that man is calm in his house ”.