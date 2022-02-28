Guido Zaffora recounted how the talk was in which he told Jorge Rial that he was leaving Intruders: “I felt in The Devil Wears Fashion”

Guido Zafforawho today breaks it as a panelist in In the afternoon (America)recalled his resignation Intruders (America)program that Jorge Rial drove for 20 years.

“I caught (Jorge) Rial old. I don’t know if the Intruders of 2001 would have banked me. I caught Rial at a completely different stage of his life. And he was generous with me. The information exalted me,” Guido reflected in dialogue with The nation.

“The last year I was there I didn’t have a good timebut we were in the middle of the pandemic, it was a strange year. and i quit“, he added.

Then he told for the first time how he told Jorge that he would no longer continue to exercise his role as panelist in the program.

HOW GUIDO ZÁFFORA QUIT INTRUDERS

In the note, Guido recalled the moment when he decided to tell Rial that he was quitting Intruders: “I went to his dressing room, he threw himself on his chair and I was sitting opposite him, very straight. He told me: ‘Let’s see, what do you have to tell me’. And then I told him I was leaving.”

“He spoke wonderful things to me about my work. I felt like at the end of The Devil Wears Fashion, when Meryl Streep says to Anne Hathaway: ‘Everyone wants to be us'”, closed in dialogue with The nation, remarking that he had a great time during the three years they worked together, but that he felt that he had already completed his cycle in the program.