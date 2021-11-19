Guidonia celebrates the “International Day against violence against women”

Thursday 25th November on the occasion of the “International Day against Violence against Women”, the Municipal Administration with the Department of Culture, School and Equal Opportunities organized a day full of events aimed at raising citizens’ awareness on the issue.

It starts in the morning at 09.30 with the meeting between the Municipal Administration, the operators of the Gea Anti-Violence Center and the students at the “Mario Verdone” Auditorium of the ISS Via Roma Ex Liceo Majorana / Pisano.

In the afternoon at 17 there will be the presentation of the book by Tiziana Ferrario, Rai journalist and war correspondent, “The Afghan Princess and the garden of young rebels” published by Chiare Lettere. A story that, inspired by a true story, speaks of the fearless resistance of Afghan women. The story gives voice to women who have chosen to follow their vocation as journalists, teachers, doctors, sportsmen, judges, musicians… in a world of men who want them to be subdued and consigned to oblivion. The presentation will be followed by a debate in which, in addition to the author of the book, the Councilor for Culture Rosaria Morroi, Arcangela Galluzzo, Delegate for Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Fiumicino, President of the Quote Merito Association and Anna Greggi, Artistic Director of the Imperial Theater. Vincenzo Perrone, Journalist and Spokesperson of the Mayor of Guidonia Montecelio will moderate the debate. The event will be broadcast online on the page of the Municipality of Guidonia Montecelio.

Following the theatrical show: curated by the actress Anna Greggi. Written in 1996 by playwright Eve Ensler and awarded an Obie Award in 1997, it has been translated into 35 languages ​​and staged on Broadway (by Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Melanie Griffith and Winona Ryder), in London (by Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett) and in other cities of Europe. From this piece the V-DAY against violence against women was born.

Participation in both events is free and a Green Pass is required.

In the week from Monday 21 to Sunday 28Furthermore, the Town Hall will be painted red to raise awareness among citizens against violence against women.

“In addition to the rich program of the day of November 25th – explains Rosaria Morroi, Councilor for Culture, School and Equal Opportunities – we thought of simultaneously launching a competition aimed at local schools and entitled Let’s dedicate a road to women erased from history. As part of the competition, students will anonymously submit, by 31 January 2022, a paper on stories of women not remembered in textbooks. The documents must be sent to the Right to Education Office of the Municipality of Guidonia Montecelio. The competition will end on March 8, 2022, with the announcement of the winner and the naming of a road to the woman narrated in the elaborate considered best “.

“The issue of gender-based violence is, unfortunately, more current than ever – concludes the Mayor Michel Barbet – for this reason, therefore, it is necessary for the Municipal Administration to talk about it and turn its attention to both students and citizens. It is necessary, however, not to exhaust awareness on such a delicate issue on the simple day of November 25th and it is for this reason that the idea of ​​the competition for the students of our schools was born ”.