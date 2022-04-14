Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, PC review. Tyria in danger

I wasn’t dead, I was partying. There is no phrase that best defines Guild Wars 2, the second Arenanet video game since it began in this world with its first part. The wait is finally over and after five fallow years, End of Dragons, the third expansion for the online world of Tyria, has arrived.

A content expected by its legion of players that takes us to visit one of the iconic and most beautiful continents of its predecessor; Cantha. After so many years of waiting, it’s time to analyze if this break has been as good as it should be or if there are components to improve. This is our review of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.

cantha reborn

There is no doubt that one of the biggest reasons to revisit Guild Wars 2 with End of Dragons is to revisit Cantha with more modern graphics. This continent was added to Guild Wars in a solo campaign titled Factions and here at FreeGameTips we have taken the liberty of walking again through these scenarios that are still full of life and with players swarming here and there.

Although there are quite a few changes to the Cantha terrain, locations and more, we can say that End of Dragons captures the spirit of this Asian-themed area very well. The memories, sensations and nods to the campaign launched in 2006 for the first video game are very present and it is pure fantasy to set foot on their land again.

But to get there we must first know how we got there, and part of the blame lies with the Aether Blades, the cause of the attack on Arco de León in the first season of Living World, a series of temporary adventures – or fixed, depending on the missions – that occurred in the base game and later. As additional information, although this story arc is no longer available in the video game, it will return throughout 2022 for free for all players.

The Aetherblades capture a member of the main group and in our attempt to save him we fall on the already forgotten and little involved nation of Cantha, now with an unimaginable technological potential. To us, and by avatars of destiny, he also joins aurene, the dragon we helped raise in the past. Although at first the government of Cantha takes us as terrorists, this problem will become minor when it is known that Tyria is in serious danger … related to the Dragons.

While the story that Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons tells us is interesting, we’ve seen gaps in the narrative that we haven’t been excited about. Nor the way of telling it; somewhat chaotic at times, distorting past events in the video game and narrating something in fits and starts. It is as if they wanted to concentrate a large number of events in a predetermined duration, and it is something with which we are not too happy.

Although the map design is exceptional, as in the rest of the video game’s scenarios, we have also seen that feeling of wanting to tell —in this case, show— everything at the speed of light. In one mission you may be to the north of the mapping and in the next one in the opposite part, with an excuse that does not make much sense and without any stop that motivates you to stop in between. Not to mention that the continent suffers from many blind spots that suggest that at the time there must have been areas that did not reach the final version.

That magic of exploration that the base game and parts of the content released later showed has been lost. Also the desire to complete them, because they become monotonous and hard for new players —with an instant maximum level rise—, especially when for many points of interest a mount is recommended that is obtained through a optional paid adventure. They can be completed without it, of course, but the time invested and the reward do not encourage them to carry it out.

New Kaineng, the rightful capital of End of Dragons, suffers from more or less the same problem. It is possibly one of the largest cities seen in an MMORPG, with what this entails. It is impressive, spectacular, lavish or whatever adjective the reader wants to add, but it is full of uninteresting areas. There are hardly any notable points with interesting content and what should be the meeting point for all players has become a beautiful desert. Not even today does it get us to see no more than four or five people hanging around the city. Or there are, but scattered in very different parts of New Kaineng.

New plot, “new” setting, new characters and also new game options. They are, for example, the new specializations for each of the available classes in the game and which, as usual, are added with each new expansion released. Thus, for example, we can specialize in the Indomitable branch for the Ranger, Jurafilos for the Warrior or Specter for the Thief, among others. They are additions that are worth returning to as they completely change the way all classes fight.

A new activity has also been added that will delight fans of the MMORPG genre; the fishing. It is more complex than one can imagine and just as fun. Its mechanics are like that of Stardew Valley but with the fish’s resistance bar horizontal. Of course, it is much more difficult to get hold of these aquatic beings than in Eric Barone’s game. Maybe too much.

To feel like a professional fisherman —and by the way move around the map faster—, the Skiff, a kind of boat that can be used by the seas and streams of Cantha. Thanks to it we can take up to four additional players, handle it cooperatively and fish in inaccessible areas. Both the Skiff and the Fishing have their own Mastery Points in which we improve, in both branches, their characteristics. Like most of the expansion, it could give more of itself since its use is anecdotal.

Lastly we have our own personal Jade “robot”. These little mechanical beings They make life easier for us by providing a higher value of armor to our character, allowing us to use zip lines and another series of features. They are recharged with Jade batteries, they have their own domain points and accessories can be attached to them that improve very diverse faculties. A very nice addition to the sea of ​​usefulness, although it gives us the feeling that you can squeeze a little more.

And of course, Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons adds meta-events, viewpoints, world quests, challenges, jumps, daily quests, “hearts” and other content that players like so much throughout the four maps that await us in this expansion. There is fun for a while.

More of the same, but different

The most important attraction of End of Dragons is Cantha, as we mentioned at the beginning. The expectation to see this continent with updated graphics was total, and it has not disappointed. Its maps are beautiful, full of Asian touches, and it respects quite well—as far as it goes after the disaster that devastated Cantha long ago—what we saw in Guild Wars Factions. It has “Kodak” places to lose yourself in, and that’s always good. There have been tweaks in the graphic section, most imperceptible, but enough to be noticed in global terms.

An option has been included to play with Direct X 11 support which improves enormously game performance, but it is in an experimental state and we have noticed numerous graphical glitches with this option enabled. In our benchmarks we have seen that Guild Wars 2 quietly works with DX11 20-30% better than without it enabled. This option is of course available with compatible graphics cards.

The music in Guild Wars, both the first and the second, has always been worth admiring at full volume, and with End of Dragons this characteristic continues. The quality of the pieces that make up the soundtrack is overwhelming and mixes different Asian instruments, such as the Danso, Sogeum or Geomungo to give life to the continent of Cantha and the entire plot that surrounds it. All this with Pansori touches on some tracks that give it a warm and very “Japanese” atmosphere, although in reality it has more in common with the Korean.

The voices remain in English and the texts are translated entirely into Spanish, with some characters using inclusive language or also called non-sexist language.

CONCLUSION It is perhaps not the best farewell for a plot that has been in the fray for years, but it is not a bad expansion either. Everything seems to have been developed in a hurry, or at least with the intention of liquidating everything as quickly as possible and this can put the player off. The new specializations, activities and soundtrack, as well as revisiting Cantha, are more than positive points to play Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.

THE BEST Revisit Cantha with improved graphics.

The soundtrack is magnificent. WORST An expansion that seems done in a hurry.

It does not motivate the player neither to advance nor to explore.

The plot is somewhat questionable.