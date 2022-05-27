Entertainment

Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht U23) on the Grill: “Lionel Messi? He didn’t touch a leather against me…”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 2 minutes read

He just had surgery” a difficult choice “(sic) by deciding between his two favorite clubs, in favor of the purple U23s rather than for a last freelance at FC Liège. He evokes Marcin Wasilewski, the 4-3-3, Herman Van Holsbeeck, global warming, Matias Suarez , the post-career black hole, Casper Nielsen, the D1B and Mark van Bommel. But also Kevin Mirallas, the somersaults, Léo Dubois, the small fault far from the goal, the Union St-Gilloise, the padel, Sergio Conceiçao and Franck Ribéry. And above all… the double jersey to escape the yellow card. Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht) passes ” on the grill “.

38 years since the beginning of March but still the same youthful smile, the teenage lock… and the choco pads: Guillaume Gillet hangs up the crampons of the elite with the pace of a young first… and the roadmap of the big brother. He ticks the player box +23 in the workforce of young Mauves responsible for trying out the D1B formula new looknow including 4 Espoirs teams.

I still have to pass my physical tests… but I’m not too afraid of failing them ” laughs the ex-marathoner of Sporting (330 pro matches under the Brussels colors). “ Despite my age, the last season went well in terms of pain, I didn’t feel anything. I hope to impress my young teammates at the recovery: that they don’t believe that I just come to play the nannies, I will be there to keep them up to date and teach them things! My physical parameters are very good, I’ve always been lucky at that level: even when I didn’t do anything during the holidays, I was immediately fit! I don’t know where I got that from, but it’s always been my great asset. We’re not going to lie to each other: like every player my age, I was starting to ask myself questions about post-career. And ex-players were telling me: ‘As long as you can keep going, keep going, enjoy! Because afterwards, it’s something else, the famous black hole…‘Football has occupied my life since I was 5 years old anyway… And I wasn’t ready to stop, neither physically nor mentally… If I try my somersaults again like during my goals in Anderlecht? Er… the last one was in Lens, and it wasn’t worth 5 out of 10. The back is starting to feel it… “

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emilia Clarke’s debut in the Marvel Universe is approaching

9 mins ago

Impressive parterre of stars in Saint-Tropez for the wedding of agent Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger

10 mins ago

This July 10 the mini series of “THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE” premieres in Latin America and Europe by STARZPLAY

20 mins ago

Amber Heard compares herself to Zendaya, Johnny Depp’s lawyer reframes her

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button