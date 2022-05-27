Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht U23) on the Grill: “Lionel Messi? He didn’t touch a leather against me…”

He just had surgery” a difficult choice “(sic) by deciding between his two favorite clubs, in favor of the purple U23s rather than for a last freelance at FC Liège. He evokes Marcin Wasilewski, the 4-3-3, Herman Van Holsbeeck, global warming, Matias Suarez , the post-career black hole, Casper Nielsen, the D1B and Mark van Bommel. But also Kevin Mirallas, the somersaults, Léo Dubois, the small fault far from the goal, the Union St-Gilloise, the padel, Sergio Conceiçao and Franck Ribéry. And above all… the double jersey to escape the yellow card. Guillaume Gillet (Anderlecht) passes ” on the grill “.

38 years since the beginning of March but still the same youthful smile, the teenage lock… and the choco pads: Guillaume Gillet hangs up the crampons of the elite with the pace of a young first… and the roadmap of the big brother. He ticks the player box +23 in the workforce of young Mauves responsible for trying out the D1B formula new looknow including 4 Espoirs teams.

” I still have to pass my physical tests… but I’m not too afraid of failing them ” laughs the ex-marathoner of Sporting (330 pro matches under the Brussels colors). “ Despite my age, the last season went well in terms of pain, I didn’t feel anything. I hope to impress my young teammates at the recovery: that they don’t believe that I just come to play the nannies, I will be there to keep them up to date and teach them things! My physical parameters are very good, I’ve always been lucky at that level: even when I didn’t do anything during the holidays, I was immediately fit! I don’t know where I got that from, but it’s always been my great asset. We’re not going to lie to each other: like every player my age, I was starting to ask myself questions about post-career. And ex-players were telling me: ‘As long as you can keep going, keep going, enjoy! Because afterwards, it’s something else, the famous black hole…‘Football has occupied my life since I was 5 years old anyway… And I wasn’t ready to stop, neither physically nor mentally… If I try my somersaults again like during my goals in Anderlecht? Er… the last one was in Lens, and it wasn’t worth 5 out of 10. The back is starting to feel it… “