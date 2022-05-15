Guillermo Almada paralyzes Mexico after surprising message after qualifying for the semifinals

The Uruguayan coach pointed out and sent a message to his possible rivals in the semifinals of the league

Strikers Writing May 15, 2022 10:27 a.m.

After an exciting match played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Saturday night, the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada recognized the work of his team to overcome a rival that put many obstacles like Atlético San Luis, as well as their pass to the semifinals .

After an exciting 2-2 win in Potosí during the first leg, the Tuzos’ home leg ended in an electric 3-2 in favor of Pachuca, which thanks to the 5-4 aggregate score allows Almada’s team to reach the semifinals.

The Uruguayan after the match recognized the work of his players, and assured how complex the next step will be to reach the semifinal.

“Liguilla matches are complicated, San Luis had a spectacular closing, I do believe that we were fair winners of the keys, so we did the 180 minutes”, mentioned the Uruguayan strategist, who acknowledged that he has many aspects to adjust, facing the next instance of the big party”, express.

“We have to correct and give our game more continuity. Anxiety and the desire to pass sometimes lead to making wrong decisions. We have to continue to evolve the things that we have to evolve as a team”, continuous

“They have a first-rate squad, with great footballers. If I get America, it’s going to be a complicated rival, like any of the other three that we could get”added the Uruguayan coach.