Guillermo Almada sends a message to Santos after the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha

Last night the team led by Guillermo Almada started the activity of day seven of the Clausura 2022 tournament, where the Tuzos annihilated Mazatlán by a score of three to one that keeps them in a very good position in the general table.

However, during the press conference after the match, the Uruguayan coach was questioned about his former team, Santos Laguna, who are last in the competition and yesterday fired the coach who took his place, Pedro Caixinha.

In this regard, Almada expressed:

“I wish you the best. It is an institution in which I spent a long time, three years, I have many friends and a very good relationship with the footballers, with the whole environment. I wish them the best, I hope they can recover soon because they deserve it, above all the footballers”.

At the moment, Pachuca is the leader with 16 points with seven games played, five of them won, one lost and one tied.

For their part, the Warriors will seek to remedy their situation on Sunday against Cruz Azul, third overall with 13 points.