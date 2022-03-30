Guillermo Barros Schelotto previous press conference Paraguay vs Peru in Qualifiers | Qatar World Cup

Paraguay is ready to visit a Peruvian team that must win in Lima to get fully into the Qatar World Cup 2022. Although the Albirroja does not play anything, his coach said he was willing to play “responsibly” and win.

The Guarani team, which has just defeated Ecuador by an unexpected 3-1, which, however, got its direct ticket to Qatar with an early date, will close its passage through the qualifying phase as the penultimate in the classification. Peru, meanwhile, hopes to stay at home with three valuable points that will ensure fifth place and thus play the playoffs with a representative from Asia.

When consulted in this regard, the coach of the Guaraní team, Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto considered the game “a new opportunity” to show where his team stands. “With Ecuador we played a very good game, we corrected a lot of things with respect to the four previous games and we began to build something to get excited little by little,” he said at a press conference prior to the trip.

“This is a match -Barros Schelotto continued- and the same scenario: a team that if it wins goes to the World Cup or is going to play the possibility of the playoff“. He stressed that “all expectations” are placed on this game, and recalled that, depending on the result, “other teams will have opportunities,” in an apparent allusion to the Colombian team.

The coffee growers, who will face Venezuela, will depend on the result between Peru and Paraguay and Chile and Uruguay to keep their World Cup aspirations alive. The coach admitted that this is a scenario in which they “love to be” and expressed his intention to “make a good match with Peru”.

“We are going to play with honesty and with maximum responsibility and professionalism to try to win“, he added.

Barros Schelotto did not anticipate at the moment the line-up with which he will go out tomorrow to the National Stadium in Lima, and indicated that they will define it “as the match approaches.” Miguel Almirón, Mathías Villasanti, and Gustavo Gómez will be absent for the match against Peru for accumulation of yellow cards. Neither will Blas Riveros playwho saw the red against the Tri, and Robert Moralesoff due to injury.