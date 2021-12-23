Guillermo del Toro explains the references made to The Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

silent Hill had been the subject of some mysterious references by Guillermo Del Toro over the The Game Awards 2021, which had made us think of a further clue on the return of the game on the scene, but the director then clarified the matter by saying that he only wanted tease Konami with that reference.

Silent Hill continues to be the subject of discussions and rumors, but in fact the expected return which until some time ago was practically certain has not yet received any official confirmation and the great hopes that had emerged in recent months are gradually fading.

Silent Hills, the canceled project by Hideo Kojima involved Guillermo Del Toro

One of the latest was linked to Del Toro’s strange intervention at The Game Awards 2021, when the director had reported “You know, one of the franchises that I love the art direction of is Silent Hill, I hope to see a new chapter”.

To many this seemed a direct reference to a possible return of the series, although it was difficult to think that Del Toro could have anything to do with such a project, after the Kojima affair that led to the cancellation of Silent Hills. In fact, it was just one joke: “I’m not working on Silent Hill at all. Look, it’s just another one of the things I do that makes absolutely no sense, but I just wanted to tease Konami a little bit,” Del Toro told the Happy Sam Confused podcast, when asked about the matter. .

This is obviously also linked to the treatment reserved for Silent Hills, a project on which Del Toro actively worked together with Hideo Kojima: “I don’t understand, it was so perfect”, he explained, speaking of the game that was later canceled. “The challenge we were carrying out was so exciting.” The quest for the return of Silent Hill is not resolved yet, we await any developments, while in the meantime the original author has announced Slitterhead.