Guillermo del Toro launches harsh criticism of the Oscar Awards Academy

The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro continues to be a topic of conversation in the world of cinema after sending a strong message to the Academy Awardsstatements that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

And it is that The two-time Oscar winner was not holding back about the organizers’ recent decision not to broadcast the winners of eight categories live.

The Director of films such as “The Alley of Lost Souls”, “The Orphanage” and “The Shape of Water” expressed his disagreement with the decision made by The Academy around excluding eight awards from the live ceremony.

For the delivery of the Oscars 2022, the organizers reported that eight categories would not be broadcast live arguing that the time of the contest had to be reduced considerably.

The categories that were affected by this decision are editing, original music, production design, sound, animated short film, animated short film, makeup and hair, live-action short film and documentary short film.

In this situation, Guillermo del Toro sent a message addressed to The Academyas he recognized the importance of these awards in the film industry.

“Most of us here tonight worked against many, many odds to get here, and we don’t make movies alone. We do them together.” WILLIAM OF THE BULL

Del Toro confesses that there is a decision he regrets

Like every filmmaker, there is a decision he regrets, because in 2007, when he was working on the production of Hellboy II: The Golden Army, he received a great offer that would have changed the Mexican’s career and at the same time would have allowed him to develop to all the monsters he would have liked, however, he declined the proposal.

It all started when in August 2006, Universal Pictures acquired the sequel to Hellboy, with the intention of financing and distributing the film. That same year, but in October, Del Toro premiered in Pan’s Labyrinth, a film that received six Oscar nominations, of which he won three.

With this success, Guillermo received the attention and trust of the studio, to the extent that they proposed him to direct the Dark Universe, and at the time they offered him several projects for him to be in charge of, but, for a strange reason that the Guadalajara himself does not know, he ended up saying no.

You might also be interested in: