Guillermo del Toro returns to work, dressed in mourning, a day after the death of his mother

“I just want to say that my mother has just passed away, and this has been very special for both her and me.” The words of the Mexican director, who presented (in rigorous black) pinocchio in the London International Film Festival this weekend, they baffled those who had come to see the premiere of the animated film. Guillermo, who a little less than a year ago married screenwriter Kim Morgan, thus opened his heart to the public. And it is that this film linked him to his mother forever.

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan at the Pinocchio premiere

The film that marked his childhood

The filmmaker, who triumphed at the 2018 Oscars with his film the shape of water, has wanted to create his particular version of Carlo Collodi’s classic, which Disney brought to the screen 82 years ago. This is precisely one of the films that marked him in his childhood, and the reason why Covering this icon of children’s literature is a tribute to its mother. “I saw the movie when I was a child and it bonded me to my mother for life,” he added, visibly affected For the loss. People and organizations from the world of cinema offered their condolences.

Guillermo with a Pinocchio figurine and surrounded by fans

A song to disobedience

The critics do not stop praising this film. which, with the exception of Walt Disney’s, has known other versions not as applauded as the Mexican’s: it is a film much closer to the novel, published in installments between 1882 and 1883. In Del Toro’s words, he was infuriated by that part of the story in which the famous wooden doll that comes to life suffers a severe setback for not obeying; therefore, his version celebrates that disobedience of children as a virtue and not as a defect.

A cast (of voices) of luxury

pinocchio uses the technique of stop-motion (animation generated frame by frame, which gives the film more realism), and He has an amazing squad. Of course, we will not see their faces: we will only hear their voices. Ewan McGregor, the protagonist of Moulin Rouge, will be Jiminy Cricket, the insect that accompanies the doll on its adventures and is the voice of its conscience. By the way, Ewan, like Guillermo, also recently married actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, whom he met while filming Fargo.

Ewan McGregor

Jiminy Cricket was originally a man, but he asks the Blue Fairy to turn him into a cricket to watch over Gepetto and, later, his son Pinocchio. That fairy is voiced by Tilda Swinton. The actress, who two years ago starred in human voice, a short film by Pedro Almodóvar, several films are pending release; one of them, asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s film shot in Chinchón and in which works alongside Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Adrien Brody, among many others.

tilda swinton

Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett also do voices to two characters. The first is the fox, and the second, the monkey Sprezzatura, who accompanies the protagonist. But one of the surprises is given by Finn Wolfhard, who lends his voice to Candlewick (Moth in the Disney version), a street boy who becomes Pinocchio’s friend. Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, He has also embarked on his first film as a director at the age of 19. Did he ask Guillermo for advice?

finn wolfhard

pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro hits theaters in November, but in December it will be available to all Netflix users. Thus, it joins the great Christmas premieres for the whole family, and promises to become a success.