Guillermo del Toro told a few things about his Pinocchio

In an interview with Collider on the occasion of the release of his latest film (The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley) Guillermo del Toro also gave some details regarding his next film, a new film adaptation of Pinocchio. The Mexican director revealed to journalist Steve Weintraub that his version of Pinocchio it will arrive on Netflix at the end of 2022. «The film will be released in the last quarter of next year. It’s weird because it’s been a full five years since The shape of water and now I even have two films scheduled, one immediately after the other ».

Pinocchio it is one of the most loved, known and adapted fables in the history of literature. In everyone’s memory is the 1940 Disney film, probably the gold standard of film adaptations of Collodi’s work. More recent are the attempts of Roberto Benigni, Matteo Garrone and Robert Zemeckis, who is working on his own version of the fairy tale with Tom Hanks in the part of Geppetto. Aware of the crowded and fierce competition, del Toro has decided to create a Pinocchio completely different from all those seen so far on the big screen. A “unique, dark” point of view, wrote Weintraub, saying that, in del Toro’s intentions, this Pinocchio will be inspired by literary classics such as the Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (another book which, by the way, del Toro always said he wanted to adapt for the cinema).

“For me it’s a very, very personal film. The other side of the coin on which I also put a character like Frankenstein’s monster. For me, the stories of Pinocchio and the monster are basically the same. Pinocchio he talks about things that I think are very profound and he does it in a fun way, in the manner of the musical. Obviously in making an animated film (the Pinocchio by del Toro will be made with the stop-motion technique, ed) there is the advantage of being able to see it many times through the storyboards, from start to finish. And only at the end is stop-motion added. Right now we have animated half of the film, with the other half still in the storyboard phase. Every time I watch the film I am moved. It is a very personal work. It is a version of the story that you have never seen, devoid of the moral certainties of the original fable, those according to which to become a real child you have to behave. In my film Pinocchio becomes a real child by acting, playing a real human being ».

The Pinocchio by del Toro will be released on Netflix, which announced the project in 2018, confirming that Gregory Mann would play Pinocchio. For a while nothing was heard, until the announcement of the cast in 2020: Ewan McGregor (who will voice Jiminy Cricket), Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and, obviously, del Toro’s fetish actor Ron Perlman.