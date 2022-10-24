Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities: each of the horror stories of the Netflix series and their release dates | FAME

From Tuesday, October 25, users of Netflix will be able to enjoy the premiere of 8 horror tales presented by the famous Mexican director William of the Bull.

The award-winning director will thus show us an anthology of macabre stories from some of the most famous creators of horror productions in recent years. In that sense, we can see two deliveries each day, until October 28.

Do you want to know more about it? Next, know each of the horror stories of the Netflix series “The cabinet of curiosities of William of the Bull” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”) and their release dates.

WHAT ARE THE STORIES OF “THE CABINET OF CURIOSITIES OF GUILLERMO DEL TORO”?

1. “’El lote 36″ (“Lot 36″) – Premiere: October 25

The first episode of the series is directed by William Navarroa cinematographer who is used to working with del toro. He was responsible for the cinematography of “The Pan’s Labyrinth”for instance.

The delivery is based on a story of the own William of the Bull and is written by Regina Corrado. Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse and Sebastian Roche They are the actors in the story.

2. “Graveyard Rats” – Premiere: October 25

Vincent Natali, famous for his movie cube is the director of this chapter. The story is based on a tale of Henry Kuttner. Ish Morris Y David Hewlett They are the stars of the episode.

3. “The autopsy” (“The Autopsy”) – Premiere: October 26

story directed by David Priorrecognized for his tape “The Empty Man: The Messenger of the Last Day”. It is based on a work by michael shea, that recounts the last work of a terminally ill coroner.

It is an adaptation of David S Goyer starring F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts.

4. “The Appearance” (“The Outside”) – Premiere: October 26

Chapter led by Ana Lily Amirpourfamous for the feature film “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”.

The story is written by Haley Z.Boston and inspired by a work by the cartoonist Emily Carrol. Actors kate micucci Y Martin Starr They are the protagonists of this installment.

5. “Pickman’s Model” – Premiere: October 27

episode directed by Keith Thomaswho is also the director of “The Vigil” and “Firestarter”. It is based on a story of H. P. Lovecraft, that tells the story of a painter (Crispin Glover) willing to do anything to find inspiration.

The chapter is an adaptation of the screenwriter Lee Patterson and the actor ben barnes He is also part of the cast.

6. “Dreams in the Witch House” – Premiere: October 27

Catherine Hardwicke is the director of this installment. In 2011, she premiered “The Girl in the Red Cape” (“Red Riding Hood”)film starring amanda seyfried. Before he also launched the successful “Twilight” (“Twilight”).

The chapter is based on a work by HP Lovecraft. Ismael Cruz Cordovawho is one of the actors of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, is the main performer. Geena Davis Y Rupert Grint They complete the cast.

7. “The Inspection” (“The Viewing”) – Premiere: October 28

story directed by Cloths Cosmatosfamous for the tapes “Mandy” Y “Beyond The Black Rainbow”. The story is written by the director himself and Aaron Stewart Ahn. In addition, its protagonist is the actor Peter Weller.

8. “El murmullo” (“The Murmuring”) – Premiere: October 28

director’s episode Jennifer Kentwho is recognized for her feature film “The Babadook” (2014). This is a story based on an original account by William of the Bull. Actors Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln and Hannah Galway They are part of the cast.

WHAT TIME WILL THE STORIES OF “THE CABINET OF CURIOSITIES OF GUILLERMO DEL TORO” BE PREMIERE?

The chapters of “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” can be seen from 3am (ET), 12am (PT) and 8am (BST). According to these time slots, these are the specific hours in which you can see the production from the territory where you are:

Schedule by countries

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Peru: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Ecuador: 2:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Chili: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Bolivia: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Paraguay: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Venezuela: 3:00 a.m.

3:00 a.m. Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m. Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m. Spain: 9:00 am.

