Guillermo Lasso points out as irregular the process that granted habeas corpus to Jorge Glas | Policy | News

President Guillermo Lasso ruled on the habeas corpus granted by Judge Banny Molina, of the Specialized Judicial Unit for Penitentiary Guarantees based in Portoviejo, in favor of three citizens, two of them being Jorge Glas Espinel and Daniel Salcedo Bonilla.

The president indicated that they will file legal remedies and that “they will not make any decision to release any citizen that violates the legal system and contributes to the judicial anarchy to which some judges are trying to lead us.”

Judge Banny Molina established that the health and physical integrity rights of Glas and Salcedo were violated.

Judge orders the release of Jorge Glas and Daniel Salcedo after granting ‘habeas corpus’

In a statement it was mentioned that despite the fact that Glas and Salcedo did not present the action, they benefited from it and that this suddenly appeared this Monday in the Automatic System of Ecuadorian Judicial Processing (SATJE). In the same way, he recalled that there is another habeas corpus that is on appeal in the Civil and Commercial Chamber of the Provincial Court of Pichincha for the same causes regarding Jorge Glas “so that other judges already have the competence to resolve this situation.” .

Lasso also indicated that neither the Attorney General’s Office nor the National Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) were summoned and that they could not participate in the hearing, so this is another irregularity.

The SNAI mentioned that they are waiting for official information from the legal field to deliver a response. (YO)