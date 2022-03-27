Guillermo Ochoa, always criticized, but also a guarantee

One of the most notable players in recent history in Mexican soccer is William Ochoagoalkeeper who is lightly labeled be a “strainer” of goalsmany times without their work being fairly dimensioned, which has thrown moments of brilliance in their clubs and in the National Team.

Proof of the above happened in the middle of the week in the match between the Tricolor and the United States, in which the America goalkeeper was a factor in the tie prevailing at the Azteca Stadium, after obtaining interesting options from Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic, which confirms why Gerardo Martino has started him in 25 of the 49 games he has led the national representative 51% of the time.

Paco Memo, as he is popularly known, has had to bear a fame that he gained especially from being part of clubs like Granada, where he became the goalkeeper with the most goals in the history of LaLiga in one season, receiving 82 goals in the 2016-2017 season, and also for his time at Ajaccio in France, a team from which he left after three years and after being relegated to the Second Division in 2013-2014.

Little is noticed that in that same season with Granada performed 162 interventionssomething that no other goalkeeper in Spain did.

Nor does it take into account that in the three years he was in Ajaccio he was the one who made the most detoursa fact highlighted by Opta, a company specializing in statistical content at a global level, which made 423 saves, 115 more than any other French Ligue 1 goalkeeperin May 2014.

The most effective in Brazil and Olympic medalist

In the national representative the story is not different, since the goalkeeper was marked by being part of dark episodes, the 7-0 against Chile in the Copa América Centenario 2016, 4-0 against Argentina in a friendly in September 2019 and 4-1 against Germany at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

On the other hand, the Big Data subsidiary of the Spanish company Dribalb registered Ochoa as one of the most effective goalkeepers in the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018in which he stopped 85.73% of the total shots received, with a 93.3% success of the shots made from outside the area and almost 81% of the shots from inside the goal area.

To this are added the 25 shots he saved at the 2020 Tokyo Olympicswhich made him the top saver in the competition, one more figure that pays a goalkeeper constantly marked, but who, despite that, and thanks to his numbers, heading to his fifth World Cupsomething that not even Jorge Campos, who is frequently cataloged as the best Mexican goalkeeper in history, could achieve, since he only reached three.