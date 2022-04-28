Guillermo Ochoa and Emilio Azcárraga played cascarita with outstanding athletes at the Azteca Stadium

Very little is known about how this event was organized, but in the social networks of each of the participants they began to share images where some of them appeared with the shirts of the America club in it Aztec stadiumfor which a ‘little shell’ was disputed among some elite athletes.

It was precisely the Mexican racquetball player, Paola Longoria who uploaded photographs of said event sharing even with Emilio Azcarraga, Eagles owner; William Ochoa, team goalkeeper; and with Allison Gonzalez; front of the women’s team. At the meeting, most were proudly wearing the cream-blue shirt.

According to what was shared on Instagram, the brand Nike was a sponsor of this moment, where later a coexistence was carried out within the same Colossus of Santa Ursula. Other figures like Rafael Márquez, Jorge Campos, Fernanda Piña, Estefanía Aradillas, Karina Montalbán, Alfonso Miaja, Paul Sáenz Y Jaydy Michel they were invited

The hope of the fans

When these images began to circulate on social networks, many of them were surprised because ‘Aligol’ was already recovered from his injury, so in several comments they noted that he could already be in the final phase of his rehabilitation and be ready to be able to witness some important duels this tournament or reappear already until the start of the Opening 2022.