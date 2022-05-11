Guillermo Ochoa ‘asks’ Chivas for the Clausura Final

The Closing League 2022 starts this Wednesday May 11 with a couple of games, one of them that of the Club America Eagles visiting Puebla, a series where the creams come out as favorites, so the goalkeeper of those from Coapa, William Ochoa, dared to predict a final against their bitter rivals: The Striped Chivas of Guadalajara.

America and Chivas They come to this Liguilla as they have rarely done before, as both teams enjoyed a good football present with positive streaks, being candidates for the title and favorites in their Quarterfinal series.

Also read: Norma Palafox “celebrates” with hot dance in mini short (Video)

In an interview with TUDN, Ochoa confessed that he is excited about the possibility of facing Chivas in future instances, clarifying that they must go “step by step” in this Liguilla without throwing bells on the fly.

“Honestly, América-Chivas, but you have to go step by step. I think that much of what we have achieved in this tournament was going game by game. We couldn’t see beyond the next game,” he commented.

Also read: Club América vs Chivas; the Clásico could be played in Semis or Final with these combinations

Ochoa highlighted the character of his new technical director, Fernando Ortiz, with whom they have 6 wins and 2 draws in their most recent 8 games, commenting that the Argentine has maximized the qualities of each of his players.

“Tano is a coach who is calm, who gives the player a lot of calm, who lets him be on the field, who gives you that boost of confidence, to those who play and those who don’t. With his work, his work and that of the coaching staff, and that closeness he has with the player has helped him win over the group very quickly, win over the group’s affection, ”said the cream goalkeeper.

Ochoa is motivated by the close of the tournament they had and accepts that he is looking forward to signing a “historic year” in his career, since he would like to win the championship with America and stand out in the World Cup in Qatar with the Mexican National Team.

“My dream right now is to be able to give a championship to the people of America, to my family who are the ones who suffer with me the defeats and celebrate the triumphs. Doing something historic with the Mexican National Team and why not, maybe playing with Real Madrid, I’m not retiring yet, “he closed with a laugh.

Also read: Chivas: Marzhe Ponce beats it like a blender in a hot video