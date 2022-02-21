Guillermo Ochoa asks “to get your chest out” and ‘demands’ the reinforcements to understand the team’s demands

Guillermo Ochoa pointed out that the team must face the bad moment and improve in defense, which he described as fragile

The captain of América, Guillermo Ochoa, asked the players to “stick out their chests” and that the new ones react and realize the shirt they are wearingafter losing to Pachuca which sank them to sixteenth position in the table with four points after six dates.

“Since my return it has been quite a difficult start. It has not been the ideal tournament after returning to the club. Soccer has these moments, which are good or bad streaks. We must show our faces, put out our chests and confront. Sometimes you run with matches like today, that when things are not going well, not even fortune is on your side”, said the goalkeeper.

William Ochoa imago7

In addition, he added that “the new ones adapt and understand the team they are in and the demand that this club has. Each one improves individually.”

Ochoa acknowledged that the entire group is at a low level, but acknowledged that defensively they have “inconsistency and defensive fragility”so they receive quick goals and are not able to come back.

“In the first fast time the score goes against us and it is difficult to reverse. We have talked about it and on the pitch the rival counts, luck, inattention and it has not been a good start at all and when you have those statistics it is logical with the points now. The situation is clear and we stand up,” he said.

With only four points and six games played, Ochoa was forceful “From now on it’s about getting the points and responding on the fieldshowing our faces and of course we are embarrassed at this start, but the fans are in good shape and now it’s up to us and improve this”.