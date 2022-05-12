Guillermo Ochoa ‘chooses’ to play for Real Madrid: “Why not?”

TAfter the end of the first quarterfinal match between Puebla and Club América, William Ochoa spoke for TUDN and left some related questions about his possible future.

The Aztec goalkeeper is one of the references of the Mexican soccer team. The Old Continent has also been consolidated, he is one of the leaders of Las Águilas and does not rule out a return to Europe and to a team in particular.

“My dream right now is to be able to give a championship to the people of America, to my family who are the ones who suffer with me the defeats and celebrate the triumphs. Doing something historic with the Mexican National Team and why not, maybe play with Real Madrid, I’m not retiring yet“confessed the goalkeeper between laughs, who prioritizes the Liguilla and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

We are going!!! … League mode! #GO AMERIC in Mexico City, Mexico https://t.co/nPSkhxQr9U ? Guillermo Ochoa (@yosoy8a) May 10, 2022

Ochoa already has experience in La Liga after being in the military with up to two teams in the Spanish league championship previously: Malaga (2014-17) and Granada (2016-17).

His presence at Real Madrid could be possible next year, as the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrew Lunin I would be considering leaving the white club, after the latest reports.

The arrival of Ochoa would undoubtedly bring experience to the Santiago Bernabéu alongside another experienced goalkeeper like Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper has disputed 127 caps as international with Mexico.