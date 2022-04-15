Guillermo Ochoa could get into the top of Liga MX unbeatable goalkeepers

The Mexican goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, continues to set a record with Club América this season. He recently surpassed his best unbeaten record with the azulcrema team, which generated praise from the fans.

However, if the goal continues unbeaten, he could be among the five goalkeepers with the most minutes in the history of Liga MX without conceding a goal, a mark held by former Toluca goalkeeper Hernán Cristante with 772 minutes.

Eight league four consecutive games without conceding goals, adding 401 minutes, being 77 to get into the top. In case he doesn’t fit in against Xolos de Tijuana, one of the worst offenses in the tournament, he will top the 477 minutes that Jesus Corona has since the 2014 Apertura.

Even if León does not mark him either, Ochoa will displace Gibrán Lajud, fourth in the ranking with 551 minutes without being scored. The top five is completed by Alan Cruz, in second position, with 736 minutes, while third place is occupied by Nicolás Navarro, with 669 minutes.