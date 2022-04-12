Guillermo Ochoa fights with Andrada for being the best goalkeeper in Liga MX

The Eagles of Club America linked their fourth match without defeat and third victory in a row in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, returning to area Repechage 4 days before the end of the tournament, the performances of his goalkeeper being key, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Maganawho has become one of the best goalkeepers in the competition.

Ochoa has lowered the curtain in the last 4 days with América, since he has not allowed annotation since they played against Rayados de Monterrey, coincidentally, a team that has the goalkeeper who ‘shadows’ Paco Memo, since Esteban Andrada has the same unbeaten goals this semester.

The Águilas goalkeeper left his goal at zero against Chivas, Toluca, Necaxa and FC Juárez, added to the zero he had achieved against Pumas, even with Solari on the bench.

Ochoa has received only 2 goals with Ortiz as coach, while in the first 8 games he scored 13 goals.

For his part, Andrada hung zero against Gallos, Necaxa, Puebla, León, FC Juárez and Santos Laguna.

The Monterrey goalkeeper has conceded 11 goals throughout the tournament.

Nahuel Guzmán, goalkeeper of Tigres, follows them closely with 4 clean sheets and 14 received annotations. The boss closed the curtain against León, Rayados, Xolos and Gallos.

Other goalkeepers who have 4 clean sheets are Alfredo Talavera and Oscar Ustari.

Tala has received 16 goals and left Toluca, Atlas, América and FC Juárez to zero, for his part, Ustari has already conceded 12 goals and has left San Luis, Atlas, Toluca and Cruz Azul to zero.

