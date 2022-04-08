Guillermo Ochoa makes a millionaire investment to be able to extend his professional career

After the Mexican team from Gerardo Martineither get your pass Qatar World Cup 2022the players and those summoned to the World Cup have an extremely important task, which consists of taking care of their health and physical condition.

The curious fact

In fact, it was recently revealed that the ‘Dad’ He had a talk with his disciples and asked them to take care of themselves and prepare so that when they show up for the preparation matches, each one of them arrives in the best conditions.

Ochoa’s commitment

Regarding the subject, it was announced that the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America, Guillermo Ochoa It is one of the elements that has taken the strategist’s request very seriously and for this reason, the goalkeeper decided to make a significant investment to ensure his health, which he seeks to enrich and also prolong his football career.

William’s purchase

In the last hours, it was confirmed that the azulcrema soccer player bought a hyperbaric oxygen therapy machine, which will allow him to reduce stress and enhance his condition and physical potential.

It is anticipated that this artifact had a cost of 189 thousand pesos and the model of it is a Smart HBO 30 KPA.