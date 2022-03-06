Guillermo Rigondeaux, former world boxing champion, suffers serious burns after exploding pressure cooker

Rigondeaux’s eyes were injected with anesthesia and bandaged before he was released on Friday afternoon.

William Rigondeaux lost about 80 percent of his vision after an accident involving a pressure cooker last Thursday afternoon at his Miami home, he confessed to ESPN the former champion’s manager, Alex Boronte.

The 41-year-old man was cooking Cuban black beans when something went wrong and the pressure cooker exploded. The scalding water splashed into his eyes, his representative said, leaving him with two severely burned corneas. His chest was also burned.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center, Boronte said. Rigondeaux’s eyes were injected with anesthesia and bandaged before he was released Friday afternoon.

“He’s only done it a million times,” Boronte said of one of his favorite foods. Rigondeaux to cook. “They make bombs with [las ollas a presión]. If one of those beans gets plugged where the steam is going to come out, it’s like a bomb. I could have killed him.”

There is optimism. Corneas typically begin to regenerate within 48 to 72 hours, but the process can take up to two weeks. Rigondeaux he can already see the sunlight and the shadows, his manager said.

“Next week, when 10 days are up, it will really define his career as a wrestler and his future because that’s when the cornea needs to regenerate and he may or may not see,” Boronte said. “But putting the last 24 hours together, he’s doing very well.”

RigondeauxA longtime 122-pound champion revered for his generational defensive skills, he is one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time. The biggest win of his career came in 2013, when he dominated reigning Fighter of the Year Nonito Donaire in a decision win.

The resume of Rigondeaux includes a TKO loss against Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2017 and, as he approaches his 42nd birthday, he has lost two straight.

In an attempt to become a two-weight world champion, Rigondeaux (20-3, 13 KOs) dropped a controversial split decision against John Riel Casimero in August. Last Saturday in Dubai, Rigondeauxa 10-1 favorite, was knocked down and stunned by Vincent Astrolabio via unanimous decision.

“He was scheduled to fight before the year was out, sometimes in August, so the next 72 hours are the most important,” Boronte said. “He’s a bit depressed seeing his ability diminish, but it’s mostly psychological.

“I asked him, ‘Do you feel old?’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s not like that.’ I know he still has some skill because he showed it in the ninth and tenth rounds. [la semana pasada después de haber sido derribado en el octavo asalto]. He wants to fight again, I’m sure. Fight one more time and see where you stand.”