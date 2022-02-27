Guillermo Rigondeaux loses his compass in front of the Astrolabe in Dubai

Vincent “Acero” Astrolabio found the compass to victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux. The young Filipino fighter achieved the greatest victory of his career by defeating the legendary Cuban boxer by unanimous decision in the event held this Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a fight card where a total of seven boxers from the largest of the Antilles participated and which had background music from Chocolate to Jacob Forever, Rigondeaux’s defeat was the only negative note, despite the fact that the result could have gone to any of them. both.

Without a doubt, a protection count to Rigondeaux in the eighth round was definitive in this fight, judging by the three identical verdicts of 95-94 that the judges delivered, thus sealing the final result and imposing a sign of doubt in the fight. extensive career of the double Olympic champion.

“I think a good job was done and we are proud of what has been done,” said Rigondeaux, who had Professor Pedro Díaz in his corner. “I feel good, I thank the Filipino and we’re still here.”

Many expected Rigondeaux’s victory given his experience and sporting expertise, but Astrolabio was the aggressor from the first minute of the fight and tried by all means to do as much damage as possible, which he would achieve in the eighth round.

For the first round, Astrolabio tried to force the actions and landed a couple of good shots, while Rigondeaux tried to measure what the Filipino brought, whose main attribute was the punch and constant pressure without fear of the history of the Cuban veteran.

Little by little, Rigondeaux, without doing much offensively, began to control the rhythm of the fight and brought out his proverbial defense to make the Asian miss repeatedly, while connecting occasionally with his jab and his left hand.

This was the main trend of this match and as usually happens in almost all the Cuban’s fights: evasive movements that sometimes frustrated Astrolabio, without him stopping chasing his opponent like a bulldog around the ring.

But in the second half, Astrolabio knew how to cut the ring better and Rigondeaux began to see his 41 years of existence and his many on the ring from his amateur days to his professional time that has left a trail of controversy due to his divisive style for the fans who are placed in two camps: those who admire their skills (the least) and those who blame their apathy to go to the exchange.

With this victory, Astrolabio moves forward to higher goals, while Rigondeaux, at least, has the name left to try another fight of relative importance, although it will not be easy after this second consecutive loss, since he had just lost to John Riel Casimero.

Will this be the end of the Jackal?

SIX CUBANS WIN IN DUBAI

-Jadier Herrera earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Mark John Yap of the Philippines. The 19-year-old Cuban rose from a sudden fall to beat the Asian 97-92, 98-91 and 99-91 to preserve his undefeated record.

Yap lived up to his nickname of “The Journey Man,” accepting the fight on short notice and forcing Herrera to work for 10 rounds. The young Cuban had never fought past the fourth round, nor extended the distance since he turned pro last July.

-At just 18 years of age, Jesús Gamboa (4-0, 1KO) showed his talent and potential by taking a six-round unanimous decision victory over Indian Manish Ahlawat (3-2-1, 2KO).

Gamboa, without a doubt, won every round and almost had Ahlawat on the brink of a count on several occasions, but he really did set up a mini boxing clinic in Dubai.

-Yan Marcos left a very pleasant impression in his eight-round decision victory over Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo (13-6-1, 0KO) at welterweight, where the Cuban took the Congolese to the canvas in the second and sixth rounds.

The fight marked the first time the Havana native had fought beyond the second round since turning pro just four months ago. The 21-year-old southpaw, based in Dubai, was far superior with his boxing.

-Cuban lightweight Armando Martinez Rabi (5-0, 5KO), based in Dubai, went on to the sixth round before stopping Tanzania’s Jackson Malinyingi (11-6-1, 3KO).

Martinez had counted him out in the third round and was in control throughout the fight.

Malinyingi proved his worth and stood his ground against the West Indian, who had never fought past the third round before. For the sixth, the Havana native landed a series of shots that forced the African’s corner to throw in the towel.

-For his part, Dayán González (3-0, 2 KO) made quick work of the Egyptian Mostafa Elhamy (1-1), achieving a knockout in the first round of the fight.

Gonzalez, another Dubai-based Cuban, took the fight to Elhamy and rocked the Egyptian with an overhand right before a left hook to the body forced the full ten count.

-In the match that opened the evening, the Cuban Alexei Guibert knocked out the Tanzanian Habibu Pengo (15-6-2, 6 KO) in what was his debut in professional boxing.

This story was originally published on February 26, 2022 3:29 p.m.

