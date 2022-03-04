Guillermo Rigondeaux suffers a domestic accident and loses part of his vision

Guillermo Rigondeaux faces a difficult battle to rescue what remains of his career in the ring. The Cuban boxer suffered injuries to his face and both eyes, after suffering a domestic accident that kept him hospitalized until noon this Friday.

According to his manager Alex Bornote, Rigondeaux was cooking at his Miami home on Friday night when a pressure cooker exploded in his face and affected his vision considerably, to the point that he is considered to only have a 20 percent of it, putting his future as a boxer on hold.

“It really is an unfortunate thing,” Bornote said. “When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigandoaux was left, we thought the worst, because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion. But we hope that he will recover.”

According to the manager, Rigondeaux will undergo several tests on his eyes to determine the depth of the injury, but initially they believe that only the retina was affected and, if confirmed, the tissue would regenerate on its own with the full recovery of the vision.

But if something more complicated is detected in the optic nerve or beyond the retina, Rigondeaux will require an operation and then the prognosis for his vision would be more reserved, so the tests in the next few hours will be vital for the double champion Olympic.

“In any case, this is a serious blow for Rigondeaux, because we were already working on a next fight,” added Bornote. “The important thing now is that he recovers his vision completely and later we will make a determination about his future.”

At this time, Rigondeaux was already at home.

This blow to Rigondeaux comes days after he returned from Dubai with a unanimous decision loss to the young Filipino Vincent Astrolabio that already complicated his evolution in professional boxing, although he hoped to return to action quickly.

Without a doubt, a protection count to Rigondeaux in the eighth round was definitive in this fight, judging by the three identical verdicts of 95-94 that the judges delivered, thus sealing the final result and imposing a sign of doubt in the fight. extensive career of the former professional champion.

This story was originally published on March 4, 2022 1:18 p.m.