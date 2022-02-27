Guillermo Rigondeaux was knocked down and defeated by…

William “Jackal” Rigondeaux He was knocked down in the eighth round and that was decisive for him to lose by unanimous decision this Saturday against Vincent Astrolabe.

In the stellar fight of the function that took place in Dubai Marina, in the United Arab Emirates, Astrolabe he prevailed with identical scores of 95-94 after ten rounds.

With this victory, the Filipino was proclaimed the new International Bantamweight Champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB), while Rigondeaux He suffered his second loss in a row.

The 41-year-old former world super bantamweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist faced a Filipino 17 years his junior. From the first episode, the Filipino tried to hurt the Cuban with his right hand, who was waiting for the moment for the counterattack.

The Jackal Rigondeaux, with a good defense, something that the fans got used to in his career, prevented the Filipino from connecting him. It was a situation that even seemed to despair the Asian.

With his jab as one of his main weapons and powerful straights, Rigondeaux sought to harm Astrolabewho in the second part of the fight tightened more and hurt the Jackal.

His best round was the eighth, when he landed a powerful right hand to the jaw of the Jackal, who visited the canvas. Although his rival tried to finish him off, the Cuban survived and was able to continue in the fight.

🇨🇺 Guillermo Rigondeaux na deskach po raz pierwszy od siedmiu lat. He wstał po nokdaunie, ale był naruszony i przegrał na punkty z zawodnikiem, który kiedyś pewnie nawet by go nie dotknął. 41 lat oficjalnie na karku. Pora kończyć, szkoda nazwiska i zdrowia. pic.twitter.com/KyhORle61U — Leszek Dudek (@LeszekDudek) February 26, 2022

Even though Astrolabe squeezed in the last two episodes, he was never able to connect to a Rigondeaux that looked good defensively. However, that fall in the eighth round allowed the victory of Astrolabe

It is still unknown what will follow in the race of Rigondeaux, which left his record at 20-3, 13 by way of knockout. The Filipino improved to 17-3, 12 before the limit.