Guilty Gear: Strive Announces Testament, Crossplay, Modes, and More

Guilty Gear: Strikethe fighting game from Arc System Works for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC, has announced the return to the Testament template, which will be available on March 28 as part of Season Pass 1 and on March 31 for individual purchase. On these same dates you can get White House Reborn, a new scenario that takes place in the White House, one of the key points of its story mode. However, it is not the only confirmed novelty.

mode will be added Digital Figure with a free update on March 28, an option to create our dioramas with figures of the characters, decorations, effects and more. It will also allow you to change expressions, poses, camera angles, apply filters and share your creations with the rest of the community.

another story be the final content of season 1 and arrives at the end of April. Show an alternative vision to the history of the game, giving more prominence to characters that do not appear in the main story or are simply mentioned in passing.

What’s New in Season 2

The second season will of course include four new characters, but Arc System Works has announced more surprises. there will be cross play between PlayStation and PC -currently there is only between PS5 and PS4- and the studio is preparing to stabilize the online game with improvements in servers and reduction in connection times. Soon we will know more details.

“With strike they seem to have struck the right balance, and it debuts with a handful of fighters that span all playstyles, with the only drawback that can be blamed on any initial release of a fighting title: a bit of scarce content that will be alleviated with season passes,” we said in the review. “Luckily, rock-solid gameplay, solid online play, and a good collection of modes for newbies make strike the best time to enter Guilty Gear if you haven’t already. A must for fans of 2D fighting“.