Sports

Guilty or innocent? Inter Milan Arturo Vidal breaks the web

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

The images of the just do it committed by Arturo Vidal in the match between Chile and Ecuador against Felix Torres quickly made the rounds of the web. In the race valid for world qualifiers lost by the Chileans for 2-0 the midfielder ofInter was sent off after only 14 ‘due to an entrataccia against an opponent: in an attempt to catch a ball, Vidal raises his foot very high, hitting the Ecuadorian player in the chest.

Vidal’s conviction on social media

Sui social netwok many fans, including Inter, have stigmatized the entry of Vidal, but there are also those who acquitted the Chilean midfielder or commented on the foul with irony. “By now Vidal does this – writes Inter Milan – Danilo gets expelled, ruins a game, humbly apologizes. Can this player still be trusted? For me no”. “Mamma mia Vidal. A lost cause now ”, Roby’s comment.

For Ierardi “Vidal’s foul could also be involuntary, but it is very dangerous and serious! Vidal himself immediately realized the fallacy and was ‘desperate’ for what he had done ”. Filippo tries to find a positive side: “Thanks to the red Arturo it is as if he had played one game less and therefore will return to Milan more rested “.

The irony of the web after the Chilean’s foul

Other users of Twitter instead they joked about the episode. “The styles are obviously different, but the performance is certainly of a high level”, comments Rott comparing the image of Vidal’s foul with that of a flying kick by Bruce Lee.

“In my opinion, the Ecuadorian footballer who was fouled by Vidal should have been sent off. But can you enter like this with your head on such a ball? Football huh ”, writes Andrea. “Of course Chuck Norris And Van Damme: the real flying kick belongs to Arturo! ”, adds Francesco.

Finally, Alessandro is among the few to defend Vidal: “The frame is deceiving – writes the fan posting the video of the foul – The intervention is totally involuntary. In football, for me, these are never red fouls “.

SPORTEVAI

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Atp Finals, Medvedev beats Hurkacz in three sets

3 days ago

Musetti defeated at the debut of the Next Gen Atp Finals

1 week ago

Inter-Dimarco, renewal by Christmas. “The final figures: contract to Lautaro and Barella”

3 days ago

what had not been seen – Libero Quotidiano

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button