Guilty Pleasure cinema: Amsterdam | TELEVITES

Without a doubt, the best thing about this film, beyond any consideration, is its casting led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, to name the main ones. However, criticism has been elusive and rightly so. There is an inexcusable waste of the talents gathered and the result is a flat and confused film in its plot line.

Amsterdam is based on a true event in the history of the United States, which occurred in the 1930s where a very special doctor: Burt Berendsen is dedicated to treating veterans of the First World War with great psychological and physical pain. For these latter ailments he gives them painkillers and opiates in combinations that he tests on himself, because he has developed an addiction stemming from his own ailments. He is married to a society woman and although they are separated, he hopes to reconcile.

The war as the beginning of everything

To find out how this doctor got to that situation, the film makes a flashback and takes us to the time of the conflict when he must command a platoon of African-Americans who must even wear a French uniform so that they do not know his North American origin. This is the origin of his close friendship with Harold Woodman and the eccentric Valerie Voze, whom we meet as a nurse who makes art out of shrapnel.

The film returns to the 1930s when Woodman is a lawyer and along with his friend Berendsen they are contacted by the daughter of the general who joined them in the war and who died under mysterious circumstances. The young woman is also murdered and the protagonists are accused of the act. This is the starting point of the story, which is a fictionalized version of the historical reality it addresses.

On the screen begins the parade of stars that includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro, all in supporting roles. In my opinion, only Meryl Streep and Anthony Hopkins were missing to have the most dreamed-of cast of any director.

A poor plot for a good story

However, the director, producer and screenwriter David O. Russell, responsible among other films such as “American Hustle”, “The Big Swindle” and “The Games of Destiny”, does not finish convincing. I have the impression that whoever covers a lot, squeezes little, and the director wanted to do them all: a comedy, a musical, a thriller, a love story, in short. The main problem is, without a doubt, the poor plot level that contrasts with the dazzling cast and the excellent visual level of the film that fails to move, nor put me on the edge of my seat, although it entertains at times.

In summary, a cast that anyone would like, a visually attractive staging, an interesting story that could have been told better and the saddest thing of all is that the film has ambition, a lot of talent and the intention of awakening feelings in the viewer. , but the most important thing is missing: content. It’s like a beautifully wrapped gift that disappoints when you open it.

Original title: amsterdam

Director: David O Russell

Country: USA

Year: 2022

Gender: Comedy, Drama, History

Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes

With: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift

Screenplay: David O Russell

Music: Daniel Pemberton

Production: Christian Bale, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, David O. Russell

Release date: October 6, 2022

Web:Instagram

Distributor: Cinecolor Films Chile