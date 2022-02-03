Guitar Hero, the end of a myth: the best player in the world was cheating

Looking forward to find out if under the guidance of Microsoft the franchise manages to come back to life, a news has struck like a bolt from the blue on Guitar Hero and its community. The guy who was recognized as the best player in the world, the one who could break record after record, was actually a cheater.

If you are a fan of the Activision franchise, you have most likely come across him several times. His pseudonym is Schmooey and for years he has been posting YouTube videos of his gameplay in Guitar Hero, where he could complete almost all songs 100%. Too bad, however, that the boy was simply a cheater. The community uncovered the bitter truth behind the character after the last video released, gameplay from the song 9 Patterns Of Eternal Pain. Someone noticed that the finger movements were not consistent with what was happening on the screen and some keys on the controller were never actually pressed. In addition, at the end of the video there was also a Windows Media Player overlay.

Once this evidence was brought up, Schmooey confessed. The boy made a video, stating that he made a lot of his gameplay using different techniques. He subsequently decided to delete all of his gameplay videos, closed his social accounts and disappeared from the community, retiring to private life.

A bad, very bad story that of Schmooey, which hit the Guitar Hero community very hard. And if you are interested in learning more, Karl Jobst produced an excellent reportage that you find a little higher: 27 minutes full of details and explanations, even on the guy behind the myth. Let us know your opinion on it and keep following Tom’s Hardware for all the news and announcements in the pipeline from the world of video games.