Guitarist Manuel Moore conquers the stage with his electronic fusion

Manuel Moore is a leading international guitarist, producer and composer, who has achieved worldwide recognition for his diverse repertoire combining electric guitar and dance music. His debut at the Privilege nightclub in Ibiza, recognized by Guinness Records as one of the largest clubs in the world, allowed him to perform in front of more than 15,000 people for 10 consecutive seasons.

Similarly, his innovative guitar shows have led to exhibitions at other prestigious venues such as Amnesia (every Sunday), Space, Pacha and O Beach.

Currently, Moore tours the world with his show Ibiza to the World, and also with his formation M3 Ibiza Show, with which he showcases the essence of the world capital of electronic music. So far, she has shared the stage with artists such as Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Rihanna, Pitbull, Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland, Paul Oakenfold, Ingrosso, Fede Le Grand, Nuno Betancourt, Axwell, Florida, Sophie Ellis Bexter and Marta Sánchez . ,

reach all audiences

Manuel Moore and his guitar show are not only Made a mark with concerts open in over 97 countries and 752 major citiesOf which Germany, Austria, Dubai, Barcelona, ​​India, Vienna, Madrid, Cairo, Paris, Prague, Miami, London, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico are prominent.

In the same way, its musical format has been employed as the corporate image of brands such as Fender, Coca-Cola, Puma, Ron Red Bull, Mercedes-Benz and Moët Chandon.

Besides, Artist works for social events like weddings, birthdays and anniversariesWhere surprises, connections with attendees and fusion with other instruments, such as sax, highlight the authenticity of their projects.

For its part, this includes signing with the Warner Music record label and filming video clips. in wavewith Kopanos, with whom he formed the group House South Brothershas steered its creations towards reproduction platforms Online and social networks. Similarly, the development of remix original like feeling thatby DJ Chus, and working with industry leading singer-songwriter launch companies such as private productionReinforce the international and versatile profile of Manuel Moore.

Location and Settings

Since 2009 Moore’s Trajectory has organized productions in different contexts, climates and with guests of different origins. In addition to discos, where concerts usually take place at night, the traveling program also takes place during the summer in places such as beaches, which allows for a closer relationship with the public.

On the other hand, some more private interpretations are done in museums, exhibition centers and other commercial places.

in general, Manuel Moore is one of the composers stay with More musical influence in both clubs of Ibiza Like the rest of the world, those looking for the internationalization of this electronic culture where fashion, club culture and trends in sounds and mixes meet.

Currently, Manuel is away from the stage, working on his most intimate side, preparing for more than two years his first album with the famous Madrid producer Ángel Luján, which will soon begin to come to light.



