Gullit Peña in poor condition. New video appears kissing a woman

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 19:32:48





What was a promising career that even took him to a World Cup with the Mexican National Team today are nothing more than memories because Carlos Peña’s present is disturbingsince it has spread a new video of the Gullit in an apparent drunken stateslurring his words and kissing a woman who -according to his message- had only asked for a greeting for his father.

On TikTok is where this is circulating video of Gullit Peña with difficulty articulating words, staggering and grabbing the woman’s face that in said social network he calls himself Caro Cruz, who shared the images this Sunday.

“Greetings, a big hug from your friend Gullit Peña”is what is distinguished from the dialogue of the ex-soccer player from León, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Necaxa, whom his eyes are red and even when he kisses the woman he does not take his eyes off the camera.

On several occasions it has been linked to the Gullit Peña with alcohol problemssomething that has afflicted him for a long time and that practically cost him his career as a soccer player, although his most recent experiences in Central America seemed to have restored some of his taste for soccer, and there has even been speculation that he could play in the United States.

The video of Gullit Peña drinking with a fan

Currently without a team and with many scandals under his belt, Carlos Peña made headlines last February for another video in which he appears drinking directly from a bottle (you can see it here) which is given to him by a fan who uploaded the images to TikTok.

Yes ok the Gullit not long ago said that “they have never seen a video of me drinking”unfortunately it seems that his addiction to alcohol continues to torment him, waiting for him to find the help he needs because the 2014 World Cup player and former Scottish Rangers footballer has squandered the prestige he had within the sport.