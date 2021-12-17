gun to the temple and knife to the throat, via the watch- Corriere.it

from Marco Gasperetti

In Empoli the attacker found himself in front of the criminals who, in front of family members, stole a watch worth 10 thousand euros. Already 10 years ago he had suffered a robbery in the villa

happened again after ten years. Antonio Di Natale, a footballer from Empoli, Udinese and the national team and now coach of Carrarese, was robbed in front of his home in Empoli. In January 2012, the thieves had robbed his house, also in Empoli, but that day Tot Di Natale was not at home.

Witness family members This time, however, the attacker of Neapolitan origin found the criminals in front of him. There were six of them, they stuck knives at his throat and a gun at his head and robbed a luxury watch worth around 30,000 euros. happened Thursday evening in front of his villa. His family, his wife, children and father-in-law apparently witnessed the scene from their home and were the first to notify the police. The bandits, only partially disguised, had the watch that Di Natale had on his wrist delivered. Then they fled.

Cameras under police scrutiny Police are sifting through testimony and capturing any footage from security cameras. Ten years ago the criminals had entered the footballer’s home (no one was in the house during the intrusion) and had stolen watches and jewelry. But they couldn’t get all the stolen goods away because the alarm system went off and they fled. During the escape they had also left some stolen items.